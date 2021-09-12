



TORONTO-Conservative Party leader Erin OToole is defending one of his candidates who visited a long-term care home despite receiving only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Michelle Ferreri, the Conservative candidate for Peterborough-Kawartha, posted a photo of her on Twitter talking to several voters at Princess Gardens Pension Residence in Peterborough, Ont. On Saturday, OToole was asked if he thought it was acceptable for candidates who were not fully vaccinated to meet with potential voters. We need to increase the vaccination rate. These are personal decisions, but they are critical decisions, OToole said during a campaign stop in Whitby, Ont. We also have a campaign rule that people will use vaccines and daily tests, along with all other camouflage and distance efforts to keep people safe in a campaign on the fourth wave of a pandemic. OToole, a vocal supporter of COVID-19 vaccines but opposed to vaccine mandates, also doubled how important, safe and effective shooting is. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated – first dose and second dose – and we will need stimulants in the coming months, OToole said, before criticizing Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau for calling the federal election a pandemic. CTVNews.ca turned to Ferrer for comment. On Friday, Ferreri’s campaign manager Mike Skinner told MyKawartha.com that she had only received a single stroke of the COVID-19 vaccine but was undergoing rapid daily tests. Numerous studies have shown that two doses are most effective in preventing severe COVID-19 outcomes. When OToole was asked a second time if he thought Ferreri’s activity was acceptable, he reiterated that we would follow all measures, including vaccines, rapid daily testing, camouflage and social distancing to keep people from sure. This is not just an expectation, it is a commitment that all members of our team need to keep people safe. Riding in Peterborough-Kawartha is highly sought after, with Ferreri hoping to oust Liberal President Maryam Monsef. Hipurina is also a strong striker with the party winning the race to form the government in all but one of the last 60 years.

