Pre-Christian groups concerned about lack of compromise on COVID-19 vaccine card plan
A group of British Columbia community organizations wants changes to the province’s COVID-19 vaccine card, saying it fails to address the needs of people facing legitimate barriers to getting a vaccine or proof of immunization.
A joint letter addressed to the Minister of Health Adrian Dix and the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the plan could restrict access to services for people who could not get a stroke for medical reasons, as well as people without government identification.
It was published by Vancouver-based Pivot Law Firm this month and says BC has failed to identify a solution for people without ID, which could include women fleeing violence, people who are homeless and undocumented immigrants.
The vaccine card system requires customers to show proof of at least one vaccine dose by Monday and two doses by October 24 to enter certain indoor environments, including sporting events with tickets, concerts, restaurants, gyms, and cinema.
The card will not be required in grocery and liquor stores, pharmacies, fast food restaurants, salons, barbershops, hotels, banks, retail stores, food banks and shelters.
BC residents need a personal health number to order a paper copy of their vaccination card or download the card online to display on a smartphone. The card will be checked along with government identification.
“If you are homeless and living abroad, carrying a piece of paper just will not work,” said Rowan Burdge, director of the BC Poverty Reduction Coalition and signer of the letter. “We have seen camps where people have been deprived of their belongings.”
The letter says the province has not done enough to follow the advice of organizations that understand how to best address public health guidelines for those living in poverty or disability, for example.
The BC Disability Alliance, which also signed the letter, said in a separate statement that mandating so-called vaccine passports without housing people who cannot be vaccinated because of their medical condition is “open discrimination”.
The ministry says it is trying to address the challenges
The Ministry of Health said in a statement that it appreciates the reactions of the groups and that “it has done what we can to address some of these challenges.”
Asked about accommodation for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, the ministry said there would be an exclusion process “for extremely rare circumstances”.
“Dr. Henry has said that if you are unvaccinated, for whatever reason, these types of crowded indoor environments are at high risk now,” she said.
Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba have also introduced vaccine passport programs.
Burdge said she does not want the demands made on paper to be mixed with anti-vaccination rhetoric.
“We are absolutely supporting people to be vaccinated … But we are concerned about the systemic barriers that will come from this particular policy.”
A number of pre-Christian communities have seen protests against the vaccine card, including protests outside hospitals.
Dr David Naylor, co-chair of Canada’s COVID-19 Immunity Working Group, said there was a widespread feeling that COVID-19 had “taken over our lives”, causing some people to slip away from approved public health measures to protect the health care system and those who are too young to get a vaccine.
But Naylor said those measures, including achieving a higher vaccination rate, are “the only way to restore normalcy in the coming months,” especially since the highly contagious delta variant makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases in Canada.
Vaccine passports may play a role in curbing the fourth wave by encouraging immunization in people who may be late to get the first vaccine but who are not strongly opposed to vaccination, said Naylor, who led a review of the health system. Canadian public after the 2003 SARS outbreak.
Those who oppose vaccination or vaccination cards are “simply calling for the continuation of some of the measures that everyone would like to avoid,” he said in an interview.
Naylor said even strong libertarians, or those who believe in maximum freedom of choice and minimal government regulation, acknowledge that one person’s civil liberties stop when they lead to harm or violation of the freedoms of others.
“The notion here that you have people who can harm other people is important in considering restrictions on civil liberties claims by people who choose to remain unvaccinated amid an unprecedented global pandemic.”
