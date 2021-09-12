Abimael Guzmn, Leader of the Guerrilla Group That Terrorized Peru, Dies at 86

Abimael Guzmn, the founder and leader of the Bright Way guerrilla movement, which spread terror in much of Peru in the 1980s and 1990s, died Saturday in Peru. He was 86 years old.

Mr Guzmn died in a maximum security prison at Peru’s Callao naval base, where he was serving a life sentence, prison officials said. They said he died of health complications but did not specify an exact cause.

About 70,000 Peruvians were killed during the ten-year peak of the Bright Path uprising, at least a third at the hands of guerrillas. The Bright Road advocated a violent reorganization of society away from the vices of urban life. Its leaders echoed the Cambodian Khmer Rouge with warnings that rivers of blood would flow after their victory and that up to a million Peruvians could be sentenced to death.

The Road to Splendor was almost entirely Mr. Guzmns’s conception, and for a time he seemed ready to take power in one of Latin America’s most important countries. His Maoist movement was one of the most radical in modern hemisphere history, and his prolific mind and extraordinary powers of persuasion laid the foundation for a strong cult of personality.