Pope Francis says anti-Semitism ‘still hidden in Europe’ during visit to Hungary
Pope Francis called for an end to anti-Semitism on Sunday during an extremely short trip to Hungary, where he warned that prejudice against Jews was a “fuse that should not be allowed to burn”.
“I think of the threat of anti-Semitism still lurking in Europe and elsewhere,” the pope said in a ecumenical meeting of Christian and Jewish leaders in the capital, Budapest.
“This is a fuse that should not be allowed to burn. And the best way to spread it is to work together, positively and promote brotherhood,” he said.
Francis, on his first international appearance since undergoing bowel surgery in July, spent seven hours in Budapest, leading a long mass for a crowd that organizers said reached 100,000 people, before moving on to a four-day tours to neighboring Slovakia.
He met briefly with Hungary’s populist prime minister, Viktor Orbn, whose harsh policies on refugees clash with those of Francis. The Pope has previously said that immigrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe should be welcomed. He has also criticized what he has called “national populism” advanced by governments like that of Hungary.
Orbn, who has been in power since 2010, upset the Hungarian Jewish community in 2017 when he used an image of American financier George Soros, who is Jewish, in an anti-immigration campaign. At the time, he rejected calls from the Jewish community to remove the posters.
Under Orbn’s leadership, Hungary passed a law to force a university founded by Soros abroad, despite widespread penalties at home and abroad. Orbn had claimed that the Central European University violated the rules in awarding diplomas, a claim the school rejected.
Orbn was also widely criticized for his comments at the March 2018 rally, when he told supporters: “We are fighting an enemy who is different from us. … Not openly but covertly; not directly but cunningly “not honest, but basic; not national, but international; does not believe in work, but speculates with money; does not have his homeland, but thinks he owns the whole world.”
Orbn has repeatedly denied allegations of anti-Semitism. He said in May that they were “ridiculous” and he said Hungary was a “country more than fair and correct in that respect”, Reuters reported.
Orbn has also argued that Jews should feel safe under his rule, which he said has “zero tolerance” for anti-Semitism.
After the meeting, Orbn wrote on Facebook that he had asked the pope “not to allow Christian Hungary to die.”
Ira Forman, a senior anti-Semitism adviser at Human Rights First, said in a telephone interview Sunday that he believes Orbn’s past comments were clearly anti-Semitic.
“Orbn is a smart guy. He knows his story, and yes, he knew what he was doing,” he said. “The whole Soros campaign was full of anti-Semitic allusions.”
Gabor Kalman, president of the Bet Orim Reform Jewish Congregation in Hungary, who attended Sunday’s meeting with Francis, said he did not believe Orbn was responsible for promoting anti-Semitism in Hungary.
While he said he believes anti-Semitism is a growing problem, he said: “I am convinced, and the leadership of my congregation also believes, that anti-Semitism does not stem from current leadership.”
On the contrary, he said, he believes it is a prejudice that has been passed down from generation to generation in Hungarian society at the community level.
In May, Human Rights Watch warned of an increase in reported hate incidents by Jews in many European countries. The organization said Jews in Europe were feeling “increasingly insecure” in the whirlpool of synagogue reports that had been damaged and attacked.
Anti-Defamation link also recorded an increase in verbal and physical attacks against Jews in North America, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and North Africa following an outbreak of fighting between Israel and Hamas militant rulers in Gaza this year.
