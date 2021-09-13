International
Iran and IAEA reach last minute agreement on nuclear monitoring
BRUSSELS In a last-minute deal before Iran was punished for violating its agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the new government in Tehran agreed on Sunday to allow the organization to restore monitoring equipment that helps measure its progress. country nuclear program Me
That agreement was seen as a minimum requirement for the resumption of talks in Vienna in an effort to restore compliance with the agreement. Iran Nuclear Deal 2015, which President Donald J. Trump abandoned in 2018. President Biden wants to rejoin the deal, but talks, which have not resumed since June, have been hampered by the desire of Iran and the United States to change or increase it. . The nuclear deal essentially put severe restrictions on Iran’s ability to enrich uranium in exchange for the lifting of punitive economic sanctions.
Mr. Trump reinstated most of those sanctions and added them; Iran responded by breaking the boundaries of enrichment and is now much closer to having enough enriched uranium to build a nuclear weapon, which Tehran still insists it has no intention of doing.
The director general of the nuclear agency, Rafael M. Grossi, paid a quick visit to Iran this weekend and worked out at least an interim agreement with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization.
In one joint statement released Sunday, they agreed that IAEA inspectors could service the monitoring equipment, which includes cameras, and replace their storage cards with new ones. But as agreed in a similar urgent deal last February, the contents of the storage cards are kept under seal and will be given to the agency only when and if Iran and the United States agree on a revival of the 2015 agreement, e known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan.
The IAEA, in charge of monitoring Irans ‘nuclear program, has been increasingly critical of Irans’ failure to cooperate with the agency and its lengthy refusal to comment on the presence of traces of radioactive material in some countries or around to where that material might be now. The agencies’ frustration was detailed in two confidential quarterly reports released to the board last week.
The agency board convenes on Monday, and European members, along with the United States, have threatened to censor Iran for its disrespect. Iran and its tough new government led by President Ebrahim Raisi have threatened to abandon talks on nuclear weapons in Vienna if a censorship resolution is passed.
China and Russia, also signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, along with Britain, France, Germany and the United States, have argued for patience with the new Iranian government and against censorship. This led to the drama of Grossi’s recent visit, which Russia negotiated with Iran.
But over time, Iran is approaching to have enough material for a bomb estimated Friday to be just a month or so away from David Albright, a nuclear expert at the Institute for International Science and Security, a research institution in Washington the difficulty of reviving the 2015 agreement becomes more acute.
The deal was intended to keep Iran at least 12 months away from having enough material for a bomb. And critics say Iranians who have growing knowledge of how to produce and service modern centrifuges and banned uranium metal under the 2015 deal can not help but be taught, let alone its particular advances in missile technology.
European and US officials, such as Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Robert Malley, the US special envoy to Iran who is negotiating, have said the timeframe for reviving the nuclear deal is not indefinite. And Mr. Raisi has not yet committed to a date to return to the Vienna talks. Countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Israel, have expressed considerable concern about expanding Iran’s nuclear program.
Mr Grossis’s trip may have resolved some of the complaints in one of the IAEA’s confidential reports about the lack of access to monitoring equipment. The agency also said it had access on September 4 to a centrifuge assembly site that had been damaged by sabotage, for which Iran has blamed Israel. But one of the four cameras was destroyed, its recording material was missing and another was damaged. It is not clear if recordings on other cameras will be recoverable.
But questions in the second report, regarding radioactive traces found in four Iranian countries and summarized as undeclared nuclear material and activities, have not been answered by Iran in an investigation that has been open since 2018.
The lack of progress in clarifying the agency’s questions regarding the correctness and completeness of Iran’s guarantee statements seriously affects the agency’s ability to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Report tha.
In Tehran on Sunday, said Mr. Grossi, I am happy to say that today we were able to have a very constructive result, which has to do with the continued operation of agency equipment here. He said the agreement was necessary for us to provide the necessary assurance and information to the IAEA and the world that everything is in order.
Mr. Eslami said that Mr. Grossi would return to Iran soon for further talks. He did not say whether Iran would eventually hand over copies of the old recordings, which Tehran had previously threatened to destroy.
Memory cards are stamped and held in Iran on a routine basis, said Mr. Eslami. New memory cards will be installed in the camera. This is a routine and natural trend in the agency monitoring system.
Sources
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/12/world/europe/iran-iaea-nuclear-deal.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
