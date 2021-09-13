Iran and IAEA reach last minute agreement on nuclear monitoring

The deal was intended to keep Iran at least 12 months away from having enough material for a bomb. And critics say Iranians who have growing knowledge of how to produce and service modern centrifuges and banned uranium metal under the 2015 deal can not help but be taught, let alone its particular advances in missile technology.

European and US officials, such as Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Robert Malley, the US special envoy to Iran who is negotiating, have said the timeframe for reviving the nuclear deal is not indefinite. And Mr. Raisi has not yet committed to a date to return to the Vienna talks. Countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Israel, have expressed considerable concern about expanding Iran’s nuclear program.

Mr Grossis’s trip may have resolved some of the complaints in one of the IAEA’s confidential reports about the lack of access to monitoring equipment. The agency also said it had access on September 4 to a centrifuge assembly site that had been damaged by sabotage, for which Iran has blamed Israel. But one of the four cameras was destroyed, its recording material was missing and another was damaged. It is not clear if recordings on other cameras will be recoverable.

But questions in the second report, regarding radioactive traces found in four Iranian countries and summarized as undeclared nuclear material and activities, have not been answered by Iran in an investigation that has been open since 2018.

The lack of progress in clarifying the agency’s questions regarding the correctness and completeness of Iran’s guarantee statements seriously affects the agency’s ability to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Report tha.

In Tehran on Sunday, said Mr. Grossi, I am happy to say that today we were able to have a very constructive result, which has to do with the continued operation of agency equipment here. He said the agreement was necessary for us to provide the necessary assurance and information to the IAEA and the world that everything is in order.

Mr. Eslami said that Mr. Grossi would return to Iran soon for further talks. He did not say whether Iran would eventually hand over copies of the old recordings, which Tehran had previously threatened to destroy.