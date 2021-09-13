US News and World Report ranks the USF as the fastest growing university in America, within the top 50





The University of South Florida is the fastest growing university in America over the past decade, public or private, according to US News and World Report (US News) Top 2022 Colleges Rankings published today. For the third year in a row, the USF is ranked as one of the top 50 universities in the nations. Over the past 10 years, USF has grown 48 places among public universities from Nr. 94 in no. 46, and 67 places in all universities (public or private), from Nr. 170 in No.103, which represents a larger increase than any other university in the country. The USF is proud to maintain its momentum as the fastest growing university in America, public or private, over the past decade and a top 50 university, said USF President Rhea Law. This recognition is a testament to our extremely talented faculty, students and staff and reinforces the importance of the role of USFs in our region. The US News methodology combines a host of factors, including graduation and student retention rates, class size, student debt, faculty resources, and academic reputation. The USF ranking includes performance on all three campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee. The USF ranks ahead of, or is affiliated with, five public institutions in the prestigious American University Association (AAU), the 66 major research universities in North America that the USF aspires to be eligible for future membership. In other rankings published today by US News, USF is no. 18th place among public institutions for major National Universities for Social Mobility. The social mobility ranking is calculated based on the number of Pell Grant beneficiaries that a university holds and graduates successfully. Approximately 40% of USF students are eligible for Pell Grants, the highest amount among Florida’s top universities. The USF has previously earned national recognition for Pell Grant student success and was recently ranked No. 1 in Florida and No.8 in the US among public universities in the Times Higher Education list of the Best Universities for Reducing Inequalities. “The University of South Florida is very proud to be recognized for its continued pursuit of excellence, providing access to a world-class education and being a top destination of choice for high-achieving students in the country and beyond. the world, “said Ralph C Wilcox, USF provocateur and executive vice president. “At USF, we believe our trajectory speaks to our commitment to student success and faculty and research excellence. US News is the latest ranking that has recognized the USF in the top 50 among public universities, after Times Higher Education World Universities in Nr. 29 and Washington Monthly climbing to Nr. 43 last month.

