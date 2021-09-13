Student Success Strengthens FSU Top 20 Rankings by US News & World Report

Florida State University continued its impressive run as a Top 20 national public university and was also recognized as one of the country’s best values ​​in recent US News & World Report rankings.

FSU reaffirmed its place in the Top 20 among public universities for the third year in a row, maintaining its place No. 19. The university also climbed three points to No. 55 among all national universities, both public and private. The rankings are displayed inUS News & World ReportsHandbook of the Best Colleges 2022.

As a Top 20 public university, our continued upward trajectory in the overall ranking of all universities is satisfying and encouraging, said FSU President Richard McCullough. These rankings strengthen our position as a top university and in many ways, we lead the nation when it comes to student success. The state of Florida has a fantastic academic reputation and it will continue to grow as people see all the gains the university has made over the past five years.

The state of Florida was ranked No. 43 in 2016, and the keys to its rapid ascent are increasing graduation levels and retaining first students. FSU improved its 6-year graduation rate to 84 percent, exceeding its projected rate by 11 percentage points, while raising its first-year student retention rate to 93 percent. 16 among all public universities.

Absolutely is absolutely great news, said Sally McRorie, provocative and executive vice president for Academic Affairs, for the rankings. It means we were doing the right things to help our students succeed.

American News also recognized the state of Florida for providing a high quality education at an affordable price, ranking FSU College Nr. 5 with the Best Value in the country among public universities. When it comes to Best Value, FSU ranks highest among state universities in Florida.

The Best Value College ranking really highlights the academic excellence of FSUs in terms of the low cost of university tuition and generous financial aid packages for those most in need, McRorie said. It shows what an extraordinary return on investment our FSU education provides our students.

The overall strength of the Florida States in student success measures helped the university maintain its position among the best nations. FSU decided no. 13 among public universities when comparing the current graduation rate with the projected rate, whichAmerican Newscalculates based on university resources and student profile.

The state of Florida was also ranked No. 21 among graduate-level public universities receiving a Pell Grant, a measure considered in the social mobility factor thematology. The 6-year university graduation rate is 80 percent among Pell Grant beneficiaries.

FSU continued to excel in several key metrics considered in publication methodology, including class size, student selection, student award, and graduate debt.

Despite the pandemic record and record, McRorie said FSU continues to prioritize smaller class sizes.

Sixty percent of our classes had less than 20 students, she said. This gives teachers and students the opportunity to get to know each other and interact with each other. Makes a big difference in student engagement.

The academic profile of FSU new students also improved as the average SAT and ACT scores of new students are increasing.

The quality of student applications has increased significantly in the three years we have been ranked in the Top 20, McRorie said. We had over 67,000 applications for our first student class this fall showing you something. These are the largest freshman applications for any Florida State University System institution, and most for all public universities of a similar size in the country.

McRorie is optimistic that the steps FSU has taken in metrics will continue to increase the national importance of universities.

The data make it clear, she said. If we could improve our academic reputation on what should be based on what we have achieved, we would go even higher.

Last year, FSU shared No. 19 spot with the University of Maryland Collegium Park, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Washington. Now, FSU has moved ahead of the trio in metrics and stands only on the public list. In the overall national ranking, which includes private universities, FSU is ranked No. 55 with the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, the University of Santa Clara in California, and the University of Miami.

Also involved in these years American News the report was the rankings of business program specialties, which were based solely on peer reviews. Business College Dr. William T. Hold / National Alliance Program in Risk and Insurance Management scored a ranking no. 1 in all schools, and its real estate program won a ranking no. 5 between public schools. The College of Business also won top honors among public schools in the field of Marketing (No. 17) and Management Information Systems (No. 16), plus recognition of the Top 25 in Management (No. 22) and Accounting ( No. 24).

We were proud, honored and ecstatic, said Michael Hartline, Dean of the College of Business.

Hartline said ranking No.1 confirms the work of members of the faculty of risk management and program assurance, some of whom are gaining worldwide recognition as experts in their fields.

It is also a testament to our students, who continue to take advantage of networking, leadership and internship opportunities and earn licenses and qualifications even before graduation, he said. It is the result of extraordinary alumni and industry partners who tirelessly support and nurture our program. And it is a fitting tribute to Dr. William T. Hold and the National Alliance, to whom we remain forever grateful.

US News & World Reports The category of national universities includes 392 institutions (209 public, 179 private and four for-profit) that offer a wide range of university majors, as well as master’s and doctoral degrees.

The publication determines the ranking of its national universities based on the following factors: graduation and retention levels (22 percent); pre-university academic reputation, ie peer evaluation (20 percent); faculty resources (20 percent); financial resources per student (10 percent); graduation degree performance (8 percent); student selectivity (7 percent); social mobility (5 percent); graduate debt (5 percent); and alumni giving (3 percent).