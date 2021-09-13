First foreign trade flight after Taliban takeover of land in Kabul: Report





Capturing the Taliban: A plane is photographed at Kabul airport. (File) Acceptance: An international trade flight crashed in the Afghan capital on Monday, the first since the Taliban took power last month. Kabul Airport remained devastated after foreign forces completed their chaotic withdrawal on August 30, evacuating more than 120,000 people from the country. The Taliban have since tried to put him back to work with technical assistance from Qatar and other nations. “Almost no one was on the plane, about 10 people … maybe more staff than passengers,” said an AFP reporter on board the Pakistan International Airways (PIA) flight from Islamabad. The resumption of commercial flights will be a key test for the tough Islamic group, which has repeatedly promised to allow Afghans with the right documents to leave the country freely. Many NATO countries acknowledged that it was time to evacuate thousands of Afghans at risk ahead of the withdrawal deadline — agreed between the United States and the Taliban. An ANP spokesman said at the weekend that the airline was keen to resume regular commercial services, but was too quick to say how often flights would be operated between the two capitals. Qatar Airways operated several charter flights outside Kabul last week, transporting mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed the evacuation. An Afghan airline resumed domestic services on September 3rd. “This is a big moment. We are very excited,” said an airport employee, wearing a blue shalwar vest and orange visibility with high visibility. “It’s a hopeful day. Maybe other airlines will see this and decide to return.” A bus painted with a “Welcome to Afghanistan” was waiting to transport passengers from the plane to the terminal, but at the end the newcomer walks. About 100 passengers were waiting to catch the return flight to Islamabad – mostly relatives of employees of international organizations such as the World Bank, according to airport staff. Passenger halls, air bridges and technical infrastructure were severely damaged in the days after the Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August. Tens of thousands of Afghans fear retaliation for aiding foreign powers during the 20-year US-led occupation, but the Taliban insist they have granted a general amnesty to all — including the security forces they fought against. The Taliban have promised a more lenient form of government this time, but have moved swiftly to quell opposition, including shooting in the air to disperse recent protests by women calling for the right to education and employment. (This story was not edited by NDTV staff and was automatically generated by a syndicate source.)

