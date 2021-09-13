UNO, University Programs Reach New Levels in US News and World Report Rankings | tidings





The rankings of the Top 2022 World News and Reports Colleges published today show the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) making great strides in several categories, including national universities, undergraduate businesses, and computer science and social mobility programs. Among the National Universities, UNO has advanced to 263rd place, climbing to 30th place in the last two years. Also, in its category of Top Public Schools, US News & World Report ranked UNO 132nd nationwide, or 12 points higher than last year. National universities are defined by the publication as institutions offering a full range of undergraduate, master, and doctoral programs, while also emphasizing faculty research or awarding doctorates of professional practice. These rankings place UNO ahead of many of its peer institutions including Portland State University, Cleveland State University, and the University of Northern Illinois. UNO is too are locked in the feet of several other peers such as the University of Missouri – St. Louis, the University of Missouri – Kansas City and the University of North Carolina – Charlotte. Chancellor Joan Li, Ph.D., CFA celebrated the national rankings, while also noting the UNO trajectory. “The academic excellence that our students at UNO experience is one of the many qualities that attracted me to this institution,” said Chancellor Lee. “These national rankings are an indicator of the recognition of the UN among its colleagues. UNO a special place, offering an unparalleled opportunity, like the Omaha urban institution, to lead the future of the workforce in our community and throughout our state. Thank you to all of our campus community and all of the faculty and staff who work tirelessly to support our students. UNO is an institution with incomparable potential. Everyone here should be proud of these rankings. “ Loyal to the values ​​of the university, the strategic plan and the commitment to provide access to an exceptional education, UNO has raised the ranks significantly in the category of social mobility, ranking in 169th, or 85 places higher compared to two years ago. This category takes into account the six-year graduation rates among students eligible for Pell Grants. UNOs have also been given higher rankings in categories related to specific university programs. University computer science programs offered by the UNO College of Information Science and Technology increased by 56 places to reach 154th in the nation. The college business programs of the College of Business Administration were ranked 166th among national universities, climbing to 14 points since last year. “Our strategic plan at UNO is focused on living our values ​​with a laser focus on our students, including providing an exceptional education and ensuring that any student wishing to pursue a higher education can do so at UNO. “Sacha Kopp, Ph .D., Said the senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Gaining national recognition for the academic quality of our programs, as well as the opportunities offered to students, shows us that UNO is committed to the success of all Mavericks – from enrollment to graduation and beyond.” Program-specific rankings are indicative of a high level of respect among other institutions. Deans and senior faculty members at other institutions were asked to rate the academic quality of their institutions, such as UNO, on a 5-point scale. These rankings continue the successes from rankings published earlier in 2021, in which the UNO College of Public Works and Community Service received several rankings from US News & World Report specific to graduation programs. The UNO School of Criminology and Criminal Justice was ranked 13thth nationally. The School of Public Relations equaled 28th nationally with some specialties receiving the highest grades. US News & World Report evaluates institutions on a range of factors including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, academic reputation, financial resources for students, and more. In most of the rankings published today, other institutions across the state of Nebraska generally stood ready or saw small declines. More information on the UNO ranking can be found at US News & World Report websitewith

