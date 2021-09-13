South Florida College Named Best College 2021-22 By US News & World Report:





Southern Florida College progresses to no. 8 out of 10 “Best Regional Universities in the South” in this year’s edition of US News & World Report’s Distinguished College Classification Guide, from no. 9 placements last year. The guide highlights the FSC’s continued academic excellence in university education in relation to its peer institutions. “I’m delighted to have US News & World Report recognize the South Florida country as one of the best and most innovative academic institutions in the country,” said Dr. Anne B. Kerr, president of Florida Southern College. “These assessments underscore Florida South’s pairing of high-level collaborative research with creative pedagogical approaches, enabled by FSC world-class faculty and our outstanding students.” US News and World Report highlights the national importance of the FSC in university education, ranking the College No. 8 for “The best university teaching” and no. 10 for “Most Innovative” among FSC institutions. The new rankings also promote the College College’s excellent Business and Nursing programs, naming the FSC as one of the “Best University Business Programs” and, for the first time this year, as one of the “Best University Programs”. University Nursing “in the country. The US News & World Report ranking also praises Florida Southern’s efforts to create opportunities for social mobility among disadvantaged student populations, ranking the College as one of the “Leading Performers in Social Mobility.” The College ensures that all FSC students receive a world-class educational experience, and the value of an FSC education is reflected in the College’s listing on the “Best Valued Universities in the South” list at no. 14 “Florida Southern faculty and stellar staff work together to equip and empower all of our students to succeed,” said FSC Provost Dr. Brad Hollingshead. “The College’s continued recognition by US News & World Report underscores the extraordinary work of these educators and acknowledges that a South Florida education is one that really makes a difference in the lives of students.” US News & World Report uses surveys and academic data about four- and six-year graduation levels, first-year student retention rates, student average SAT and ACT scores, and faculty-student ratios to produce college rankings based on school clusters created by the Carnegie Classification of Higher Education Institutions and defined by the academic mission of each school. Regional universities, offering a wide range of undergraduate degrees and some master’s programs but limited doctoral programs, rank against peer group schools in four geographical regions: North, South, Midwest, and West. US News and World Report praises for Florida Southern continue the trend of College evaluations highlighting the school’s academic excellence and focus on education: For the 12th year in a row, the FSC was recognized by The Princeton Review as one of the country’s leading institutions for university education, appearing in The Princeton Review 387.’s Best College Guide 387. Only 14 percent of four-year colleges scale countries are profiled in the guidebook, which compiles its ranking lists based on data from student satisfaction surveys. The FSC was one of two institutions in Florida to be included in the publication’s “Most Beautiful Campus” ranking;

Florida Southern College is one of only 10 Florida-based institutions to appear in the “2021-2022 Colleges of Difference” guide, which analyzes and builds college rankings based on four key factors: committed students, excellent teaching, a vibrant community and successful outcomes;

Florida Southern College has been featured as “one of the best and most interesting schools in the US” in Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022, an authoritative guide to more than 300 of the best colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Greater, and Ireland;

The Wall Street Journal has ranked the FSC as a 10th College for Teacher Engagement, and the College is a top nationwide producer of Fulbright students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.flsouthern.edu/news/recent/2021/general/florida-southern-college-named-a-best-college-2021.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos