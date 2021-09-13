International
China’s strict 21-day quarantine questioned following new outbreak
The man arrived in Xiamen, a major coastal center in Fujian, on August 4, where he underwent a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine. He spent another 7 days in centralized quarantine at a designated location in Xianyou, before returning home for a further week of health monitoring, according to the Putian government.
He was tested negative for the virus nine times during the 21 days of quarantine, before testing positive on Friday – 37 days after entering China, according to state media.
China’s border restrictions and mandatory quarantine requirements for overseas arrivals are among the strictest in the world. Since the content of the initial blast in Wuhan, the Chinese government has blamed every local blast on outside broadcasting – whether through passengers or imported goods.
Chinese authorities did not reveal when, where and how the man caught the virus, but an incubation period longer than 21 days is very unusual.
Some have asked on social media if the man got the virus after returning to Xianyou.
As of Sunday afternoon, Putian had reported 32 confirmed cases and 32 asymptomatic infections, according to the Putian government. China holds a special number of symptomatic and asymptomatic cases and does not include asymptomatic carriers of the virus in the official number of confirmed cases.
The cases came after another Delta-driven outbreak, which spread to more than half of China’s provinces and infected more than 1,200 people after appearing in late July in the eastern province of Jiangsu. Rising cases were seen as the biggest challenge yet to China’s uncompromising zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-19.
Local authorities responded by placing tens of millions of residents under tight closure, conducting massive testing and tracking campaigns, and restricting family travel. By the end of August, health officials announced that the blast had been “effectively brought under control”.
While the zero-Covid strategy seems to have worked, experts say it took longer for Chinese authorities to bring the infection to zero compared to previous outbreaks.
Yanzhong Huang, a senior member of global health on the Council on Foreign Relations, said the strategy is facing a problem of reducing returns when dealing with the highly transmitted Delta variant.
“It will become increasingly difficult to support this approach, in terms of the time, organizational energy and financial and economic pain it takes to reset cases to zero,” he said. “No matter how strict the travel restrictions are, you will continue to have imported cases and causing explosions in the country.”
However, China has redoubled its stern control efforts, which have been hailed by the ruling Communist Party as proof of the supposed superiority of its authoritarian political system.
In Putian, authorities ordered its 2.9 million residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary. Those with legitimate reasons to leave must give a negative coronavirus test taken within the last 48 hours. Cinemas, gyms, bars and libraries were closed, while kindergartens, primary schools and secondary schools were closed and online lessons were ordered.
In Xianyou, public transportation and taxi services were suspended, as were buses and trains leaving the county.
In China, such restrictive measures remain widely known to the public, in part because they apply to only a small portion of the country’s 1.4 billion people at a time, with most people enjoying the benefits of living without covid, instead of concern of prolonged blockages.
“This is natural. When you are not a victim of a blockage, you will support any measure that makes you safe. Even if you are subject to a blockage, you can still see it as tolerable because it only happens so rarely,” said Huang, a friend. global health.
But he warned that public support and tolerance could disappear if the pandemic persists.
“(The Chinese authorities) will constantly impose new blocking measures. I think eventually, public support will be undermined,” he said.
