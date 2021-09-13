On Monday, Tourism Minister Dan Tehan confirmed that the system would allow Australians to use MyGov to upload vaccination proofs in a QR code linked to their passport.

“Where you are required to prove that you have been vaccinated when you travel abroad to enter countries where the QR code will be able to demonstrate that you have been vaccinated,” Tehan told Radio National.

The special digital passenger statement will record the vaccination status of incoming passengers up to 72 hours before boarding and will be completed with mobile device or computer. Tehan confirmed that information on the statement could be shared with contact trackers.

On Monday, Home Secretary Karen Andrews said the statement would support the safe reopening of Australia’s international borders by providing details of the digitally verified vaccination against Covid-19.

This will help us welcome a growing number of Australians home and welcome tourists, travelers, international students, skilled workers and overseas friends and family we all lost during the pandemic, she said.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said the same technology could later be used to issue visas, import permits, personnel ID cards, licenses, registrations and other documents.

The national cabinet has set up a working group to consider possible exemptions from public health orders for fully vaccinated people, but has yet to agree on differentiated rules that will require people to demonstrate their vaccination status.

While New South Wales and Victorian governments have indicated that vaccine passports will probably be required for bars, clubs and major events, the Australian Capital Territory has indicated it will probably not require them.

On Thursday ACT chief Andrew Barr raised technical difficulties, noting that while control applications in NSW, Victoria and South Australia verify the identity of their users and can eventually be used as vaccine passports, ACT applications and other jurisdictions do not beat and beat to best download a vaccine certificate.

Even if vaccine passports are not mandated by state or territory governments, Scott Morrison has shown that individual businesses may be able to require clients to prove they have been vaccinated. In early August, Morrison found that the legal advice suggested to do so was unlikely to be in violation of discrimination laws.

The Australian Commission on Human Rights has been more cautious, business warning they should be careful about establishing a general rule requiring vaccination as a condition of entry.

On Monday Assistant Secretary of State for the Union and Public Sector Michael Tull was critical of the decision to award Accenture the passenger statement contract.

This new platform is critical digital infrastructure that needs to be built at home by the public service, so it is publicly owned and controlled by parliament, Tull said in a statement.

Public assets like visa gateways should never be handed over to multinational corporations, and certainly never in a circumstance where key questions about what is being built, how much it will cost still have no answer.

On Wednesday Tehan said that when we reach that vaccination mark 70% or 80% Australians will be able to travel back abroad and also Australians will be able to return home in greater numbers.

Well also be able to start welcoming international students, those who want to come here to work, eventually again tourists, he said.

The four-phase Australian reopening plan unveiled by Morrison in late July suggests vaccinated Australians would be able to go abroad more freely when at least 80% of the population over the age of 16 were fully vaccinated.

Under Phase C of the plan, governments will lift restrictions on vaccinated Australians returning from abroad and remove all restrictions on overseas travel for vaccinated Australians.