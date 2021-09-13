



Published September 13, 2021

The West Dunbartonshire Council has reduced its carbon emissions by 26% in the last seven years. A program of activities across the council to tackle climate change has seen emissions reduced from 32,938 tonnes of CO2 in 2012/13 to 24,394 tonnes in 2019/20. Details of the reduction come as the Council marks Scottish Climate Week – which runs from 13-16 September – and reaffirms the Councils’ ambition to become a zero-sum organization by 2045 as set out in its Climate Change Strategy. Projects that include LED lighting improvements, energy efficiency measures for heating school buildings, the closure of the Boquhanran House, and the relocation of Council staff to new offices on Church Street have all contributed to the reduction year after year. Across the organization, officers are continuing to engage in a range of initiatives to address the impact of climate change. The $ 20 million District Heating System in Queens Quay, which takes water from Clyde to transform it into low-carbon hot water for homes and public buildings, shows the strong commitment of the Low Carbon Technology Councils. In addition, projects involving the switching of cars with pools to an electric fleet with chargers located at offices in Clydebank and Dumbarton; promoting active travel for moving employees; and the new crematoria and heat exchange system installed at the Clydebank Crematorium all contribute to reducing carbon footprint. The focus also remains on reducing the number of buildings and replacing them with energy efficient alternatives; ensuring that all contracts with the Council take into account the environmental impact; providing technology and solar insulation available in Council homes; increasing biodiversity and green space to increase local plant and animal diversity; and implementing a sustainable Waste Strategy. Councilor Iain McLaren, Creator of Infrastructure, Regeneration and Economic Development, said: The West Dunbartonshire Council has an ambitious program of activities to reduce carbon emissions and tackle climate change and this is demonstrated by the fact that we have seen such an impressive reduction in a short time space time. During Scottish Climate Week, and just a few weeks before Scotland welcomes leaders from around the world to discuss how to best address climate change at COP26, I am proud that our broad program of action demonstrates our true commitment to not only reduce our carbon footprint, but also take steps to ensure we are resilient to any future conditions. Councilor Diane Docherty, Undergraduate of Infrastructure, Regeneration and Economic Development, said: Climate change is one of the most serious threats the world faces and will have major effects on Scotland’s economy, its people and its environment. We are committed to reducing our energy, water and fuel consumption as well as minimizing our waste generation and I am pleased to see our plans to continue reducing our carbon emissions as we work towards net zero in 2045.

