FAMU is repeated as the nations with the highest HBCU ranking by US News & World Report





A&M University of Florida grew by 13 slots from 117 to 104 among the top national universities, according to the US News & World Reports Best Colleges 2022 guidebook released Monday. The discount places FAMU as the historically highest black college or university in the country for the third year in a row. Moreover, FAMU now stands alone as the highest-ranking public HBCU in Nr. 7 among the ranked publications of the 10 Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Public or Private. More in FAMU: Last year, FAMU was ranked seventh with the A&T University of North Carolina in the HBCU Top 10 category. North Carolina A&T, based in Greensboro, ranked eighth this year. The 13-seat relocation is a testament to our focus on student success and the commitment of our faculty, staff and students to the principles of our strategic plan, FAMU Rising, FAMU President Larry Robinson said in a statement. Our purpose and teamwork allow us to focus sharply on opportunities and address challenges more effectively. The current five-year university plan (2017-2022) places a major emphasis on improving retention, six-year graduation rates, expanding faculty research options, improving infrastructure, and customer service. The plan, which is currently being updated, has resulted in several benefits for the university. This year, the university increased the overall points earned in achieving the metrics set by the Board of Governors from 73 in 2020 to 79 in 2021, marking its highest increase in history. As a result, FAMU will see $ 12.65 million from state investment along with $ 14 million from its investment, for a total of $ 26.7 million in performance-based financing. For the fall semester 2021, FAMU had 7,871 first-time college students, up from 7,588 last fall. Of these, 2,293 were accepted. The average GPA for enrolled students increased to 3.8 compared to 3.74 in 2020. The US News & World Reports Guide includes reviews of 392 institutions, including 209 public, 179 private, and four for-profit universities offering undergraduate degrees, as well as master’s and doctoral degrees. Best Colleges 2022:FSU was ranked no. 19 in the US World News and Reports guidebook, UF claimed no. 5 Institutions are ranked in categories such as graduation and retention levels, pre-university academic reputation, faculty resources and social mobility, a key metric that has long been important to Robinson. According to the announcement, FAMU was set up seven seats in Nr. 13 in the U.S. Social Mobility Index News & World Report, a reflection of the six-year graduation rate of Pell-qualified students. FAMU ranks second among the institutions of the State University System for Social Mobility after the International University of Florida, which ranks sixth. Robinson often refers to the Social Mobility Index as an important factor in determining the ability of HBCUs, and FAMU in particular, in the growth of the Black middle class. I am particularly excited by our rise in the Social Mobility Index rankings because it reflects our 133-year commitment to transforming students ’lives regardless of their socioeconomic status or whether they are among the first in their family to attend college or are from the Rattlers long line, Robinson said. At FAMU, our faculty and staff recognize the promise to every student and understand the need of society for the contributions of our graduates. The latest rankings come as Robinson and the FAMU Board of Trustees focus on FAMU reaching the Top 100 among public universities nationwide. Growth in our rankings illustrates what we can do with a focused plan and improved investment, both of which are critical to our success. It is a statement about a joint effort between our Board and the President to set and respect key priorities, said FAMU Trust Board Chairman Kelvin Lawson. We want to keep pushing the envelope and focus on continually improving our operating model. we continue our march towards the 100 best colleges and universities in the country. For more on rankings, visit: https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges?src=usn_pr. Contact senior writer Byron Dobson at [email protected] or on Twitter @byrondobson. Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page. Top 10 HBCUs from US News & World Report Spelman College, Atlanta, Georgia (1, Private) Howard University, Washington. DC (2, Private) Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans (3, Private) Hampton University, Hampton, Virginia (4, Private) Morehouse College, Atlanta, Georgia (4, Private) Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, Alabama (4, Private) Florida A&M University (7, Public) A&T University of North Carolina, Greensboro, North Carolina (8, Public) Fisk University, Nashville, Tennessee (9, Private) Claflin University, Orangeburg, South Carolina (10, Private) Delaware State University, Dover, Delaware (10, Public)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/2021/09/13/famu-repeats-nations-highest-ranked-hbcu-u-s-news-world-report-florida-a-m/8313998002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos