FAMU is repeated as the nations with the highest HBCU ranking by US News & World Report
A&M University of Florida grew by 13 slots from 117 to 104 among the top national universities, according to the US News & World Reports Best Colleges 2022 guidebook released Monday.
The discount places FAMU as the historically highest black college or university in the country for the third year in a row.
Moreover, FAMU now stands alone as the highest-ranking public HBCU in Nr. 7 among the ranked publications of the 10 Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Public or Private.
More in FAMU:
Last year, FAMU was ranked seventh with the A&T University of North Carolina in the HBCU Top 10 category. North Carolina A&T, based in Greensboro, ranked eighth this year.
The 13-seat relocation is a testament to our focus on student success and the commitment of our faculty, staff and students to the principles of our strategic plan, FAMU Rising, FAMU President Larry Robinson said in a statement. Our purpose and teamwork allow us to focus sharply on opportunities and address challenges more effectively.
The current five-year university plan (2017-2022) places a major emphasis on improving retention, six-year graduation rates, expanding faculty research options, improving infrastructure, and customer service.
