Will Franois Legault support the Conservatives in moving the needle in Quebec?
In the winter of 1958, Maurice Duplessis, Quebec’s powerful prime minister since 1944, decided to put his fearsome political organization in the service of the federal minority government led by John Diefenbaker — a conservative, monolingual prime minister from Saskatchewan.
The result of this startling move stunned the nation. On March 31, 1958, the Diefenbaker Conservatives included the country, including the province of Quebec, where they elected 50 deputies (from 75 seats), an increase of 41. The Liberals, who had dominated federal politics in the province since the days of Wilfrid Laurier, sat down. in 25 countries.
Duplessis biographer Conrad Black wrote: “It was outside of this mixture of revenge, autonomous ambition and outright partisanship that the Duplessis-Diefenbaker alliance was born.” Can similar motives explain the Conservative party’s sudden approval given by Quebec Prime Minister François Legault last week? Legault called the Green, NDP and Liberal programs “dangerous”, while “for the Quebec nation, Mr O’Toole’s approach is good”.
Is it “revenge” against liberal leader Justin Trudeau? It is not clear what resentment Legault holds against his federation against a-vis, but it has been clear for months that something is wrong with the relationship, even if the first two ministers recently agreed on a federal transfer of $ 6 billion for the Quebec Me day care program
Can Legault’s extraordinary intervention in the federal campaign with “linear partisans” be explained? There has always been a connection between the Legault party – the Avenir Québec Coalition – and the Tories. Some conservative organizers are also caquistes. Gérard Deltell, the star of the conservative group in Quebec, was a prominent CAQ member of the Quebec National Assembly. But there are far more separatists (former?) In François Legault’s government than there are conservatives.
François Legault is a staunch nationalist. The more power it can repatriate from Ottawa, the better. This is “his autonomous ambition.” For that to happen, he needs a weak federal government. That means a regional government, ready to transfer to Quebec at least some of the jurisdictions demanded by the nationalists, and also a minority government, dependent on the Bloc Québécois.
What will be the effect of Legault exit? We are not in 1958, where a powerful prime minister can dictate to the people of the province how they should vote. But François Legault is extremely popular in the province. Moreover, Legault and his team have their finger on the pulse of French-speaking Quebec. They are incredibly good at feeling how the citizens of the province feel. The Prime Minister would not have shared his electoral preference publicly if he had not felt that something was happening and that there is a possibility that he would play the role of king in Ottawa.
At a news conference Friday afternoon, the prime minister appeared to be reverting slightly to his “approval”. He avoided naming any federal party. But he insisted again that three of the parties in the vote are a threat to Quebec autonomy – leaving only the Conservatives and the Bloc.
Meanwhile, another typical Canadian controversy erupted during the English-language leaders’ debate on Thursday, a controversy that has since monopolized the province’s news cycle. Legault called it an attack on the Quebec nation.
In the opening of the debate, the moderator, Shachi Kurl, claimed that Quebec laws on religious signs and language were “discriminatory”, and even suggested that they were “racist”. This “question” in the form of an editorial provoked an outrage in Quebec, to the point that it may have erased the effects of Legault’s previous intervention. As we know, when the Francophones of the province feel threatened or insulted, they tend to regroup behind the most nationalist party.
Like other Canadians, the Quebecers began voting last Friday. It would not be surprising if thousands of these early ballots went to the Bloc Québécois. What about the O’Toole Conservatives, anyway – will they benefit from François Legault’s compliments? It is impossible to say at this stage.
However, one thing seems clearer every day: Liberals will not succeed in securing their beloved majority by gaining extra seats in Quebec.
