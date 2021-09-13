Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: report

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Climate change could push more than 200 million people to leave their homes in the next three decades and create migration hotspots unless urgent action is taken to reduce global emissions and bridge the gap. development, a World Bank report has been foundwith

The second part of the Groundswell report published Monday examines how the effects of slow climate change such as water scarcity, crop productivity decline and sea level rise could lead to millions of what the report describes as “climate migrants” by 2050 under three years. different scenarios with different degrees of climate action and development.

Under the most pessimistic scenario, with a high level of emissions and uneven development, the report predicts up to 216 million people moving within their countries in the six regions analyzed. Those regions are Latin America; North Africa; Sub-Saharan Africa; Eastern Europe and Central Asia; South Asia; and East Asia and the Pacific.

In the most climate-friendly scenario, with a low level of emissions and inclusive, sustainable development, the number of migrants may be up to 80% lower, but still result in the movement of 44 million people.

The report looked at the short-term impacts of climate change, such as the effects on extreme weather events

The findings “reaffirm the power of climate to boost migration within countries,” said Viviane Wei Chen Clement, a Senior Climate Change Specialist at the World Bank and one of the report’s authors.

In the worst-case scenario, Sub-Saharan Africa — the region most vulnerable to desertification, fragile coastline, and agricultural dependence — will have the largest movement, with up to 86 million climate migrants moving within national borders. .

North Africa, however, is projected to have the highest percentage of climate migrants, with 19 million people moving, equivalent to approximately 9% of its total population, due to rising water shortages on Tunisia’s northeast coast. Algeria’s northwestern coast, western and southern Morocco, and the central Atlas lowlands, the report said.

In South Asia, Bangladesh is particularly hard hit by floods and crop failures that make up almost half of the projected climate migrants, with 19.9 million people, including a growing proportion of women, moving by 2050 according to the pessimistic scenario.

“This is our humanitarian reality now and we are concerned that this will be even worse, where vulnerability is more acute,” said Prof. Maarten van Aalst, Director of the International Red Cross Climate Center, who was not included in the report.

The report did not look at climate migration across borders.

“Globally we know that three out of four people who move stay within countries,” said Dr. Kanta Kumari Rigaud, a leading environmental specialist at the World Bank and co-author of the report.

However, migration patterns from rural to urban areas often precede cross-border movements.

While the impact of climate change on migration is not new, it is often part of a combination of factors that push people to move and acts as a threat multiplier. People affected by conflict and inequality are also more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change as they have limited means to adapt.

The report also warns that migration hotspots could emerge within the next decade and intensify by 2050. Planning is needed in both the areas where people will move and the areas where they leave to help those who remain. .

Among the recommended actions were achieving “zero net emissions by the middle of the century to have a chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius” and investing in development that is “green, resilient and inclusive, in line with The Paris Agreement “.

Clement and Rigaud warned that the worst-case scenario is “credible” unless collective action is taken to reduce emissions and invest in development, especially in the next decade.