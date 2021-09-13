South Africa is reviewing vaccine passports as restrictions on Covid-19 are eased

Among other measures, the nationwide curfew will be reduced to 11pm to 4am, the size of rallies could be increased to 250 people inside and 500 outside, and restrictions on alcohol sales will be further reduced. The measures will be reviewed within two weeks, he said.
Ramaphosa said the country now has enough doses of vaccine to cover the entire adult population, with more than a quarter of adults receiving at least one dose.
The president encouraged everyone to get vaccinated to allow the country to return to normal.
“If many people are not vaccinated and remain vulnerable to infection, the possibility of newer and more dangerous variants may emerge,” he said.
He added that vaccine passports or certificates
“that can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events” are being discussed.
Some citizens have condemned the proposed vaccine passport comparing it with the laws of passage of the apartheid era
seeking African-Southerners to keep a document, known as ‘dompas’,
to show their authorization to be in certain places.
“Vaccine passports? I like my freedom, thank you. You can keep your medical homes. This will end up in the Constitutional Court. No doubt about it,” he wrote. Twitter user Dwayne Esau
with
South African researchers are taking a look at a new variant of C.1.2 they say has appeared in South Africa as well as in seven other countries in Africa, Asia and Oceania.
A severe blockage
South Africa entered Strict blockage in June
due to a third destructive wave triggered by the most transmissible Delta variant
with
In recent days, the tide has eased significantly in most provinces. Healthy ministry reported 3,961 new cases on Sunday
, an improvement by 15,036 new cases on June 27th
shortly before the lock was applied.
However, Ramaphosa warned that the third wave is not over yet, urging citizens to comply with health precautions in order to curb the pandemic.
“The third wave is not over yet, and only through our actions individually and collectively will we be able to reduce the number of new infections,” he said.
This comes amid a slow spread of vaccines across the continent which the President called “vaccine apartheid” in June.
The World Health Organization stated that most African countries are unlikely to fulfilling the global goal of vaccinate 10% of their vulnerable population by
September.
