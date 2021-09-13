The BC vaccine card goes into effect on Monday. Here’s what you need to know

The BC COVID-19 vaccine card system goes into effect on September 13th and here is what you need to know about the program.

Evidence of immunization of a COVID-19 vaccine dose will now be required to enter discretionary social and recreational events. Evidence of a second dose will be required from October 24th.

When to useVaccine card before Christ, or you can indicate the QR code you will receive if you have a smartphone or display aprintout.

Those under the age of 12 are exempt from the vaccination card because they are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Businesses can either scan the QR code using a QR reader like a smartphone or tablet or visually verify the card and the identity of the persons.

Vaccine card BC: In the first lines of implementation





Using the BC Vaccine Card will go into stages to allow people extra time to spend on their new cards.

From September 13-26, people will also be able to use the vaccination paper details they have received at vaccine clinics or pharmacies.

Only the BC Vaccine Charter will be accepted from 27 September.

What will you need for your vaccine card?

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier (12+) will need a BC Vaccination Card to access:

Sporting events with domestic tickets

Indoor concerts, theater, dance and symphonic events

Restaurants and licensed restaurants offering table service (indoor and outdoor dining)

Bars, pubs and halls (indoor and outdoor dining)

Nightclubs, casinos and cinemas

Gyms, training / studio facilities and recreational facilities

Businesses that offer exercises within the group

Indoor groups and team sports for people 19 and older

Indoor events organized with 50 or more people. For example, wedding receptions, organized parties, conferences and workshops

Group recreational classes and activities organized indoors such as ceramics, art and choir practice

Housing students after high school on campus

Health Minister Adrian Dix holds impromptu press conference





What non-essential services or places can you access without a vaccine passport?

Retail Stores

Food counters for food or restaurant with machine-thrus

Libraries and museums

Private meetings

Businesses offering personal care services, spas and saunas, massage therapy

Ceremonies (weddings and funerals) and places of worship

Driver education classes

Dog training lessons

Fishing and hunting activities

How will the BC vaccine passport system be implemented for visitors outside the province?





What rules apply to people visiting from outside BC?

People from other parts of Canada must show a vaccine registration that is officially recognized by a province or territory, as well as a valid government photographic ID, explained the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

International travelers will need to provide proof of immunization they have used to enter Canada, such as the ArriveCAN app, along with their passport.

Henry said members of the Canadian Armed Forces who were immunized through work could reveal their military identity and their vaccine card.

The province will provide businesses with a list of acceptable vaccine data outside the province.

When will the BC Vaccine Charter program end?

The request is valid until January 31, 2022 and can be extended, depending on the province.