BC vaccine card system goes into effect, cards are now required to enter some businesses, events





The BC COVID-19 vaccine card system is now in place as the province aims to reduce cases and hospitalizations in the fourth wave of the pandemic. Anyone aged 12 and over who wants to have access to a range of non-essential internal settings must show proof of at least one vaccine dose, with a second stroke required by October 24th. The digital or paper vaccine card is required in environments such as sporting events with tickets, concerts, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, casinos, gyms and cinemas. Businesses will need to check the cards before allowing customers to enter. The card will not be required in grocery and liquor stores, pharmacies, fast food restaurants, salons, hotels, banks, retail stores, grocery banks or shelters. The appearance of vaccination evidence is also not required to vote in the September 20 federal election. Customers sit in a Vancouver yard on Sept. 7. The vaccine card system, which went into effect on Monday, September 13, is required in venues such as sporting events with tickets, concerts, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, casinos, gyms and movie theaters. (CBC) The business community expressed concern Some in the business community have expressed concern that potential customers who are upset about the vaccine card may threaten staff safety. Prime Minister John Horgan has told businesses to call law enforcement if necessary. The province said the system will be in place by Jan. 31, 2022, but could be extended. Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba have also introduced vaccine card programs. The latest update from theBC government showed that almost 79 percent of eligible residents over the age of 12 had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 86 percent had received at least one shot. There were 5,850 active COVID-19 infections across the province on Friday, the last day for which figures were available. LOOK | Prime Minister John Horgan on the BC Vaccine Card System: The BC prime minister says vaccine cards are not about restricting human rights John Horgan says essential services like grocery stores will not be part of the provincial vaccine card system once it is operational. 1:13

