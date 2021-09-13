USF Nominated in US News & World Report 2022 Best College Rankings





Joliet, Ill. US News & World Report continues to recognize St. Francis University (USF) as a top university in the United States. This year the recognition in the publications of the Best Colleges 2022 rankings marks the third year of the USF in the category of National Universities, and the eighteenth consecutive year that the USF has been honored by US News & World Report. According to usnews.com/education, Schools in the National Universities category offer a full range of undergraduate courses, plus master’s and doctoral programs. These colleges are also dedicated to producing innovative research. The USF was ranked 249th in the National Universities category of this year edition. The ranking placed the USF ninth among the seventeen Illinois schools included in the report, sixth among the Illinois private schools and third among the Catholic schools ranked in Illinois. The USF is also the Will Countys school included in the National Universities News and World Reports 2022 ranking. Annual recognition by US News & World Report acknowledges the quality of education at St. Francis University, said USF President Arvid C. Johnson, Ph.D. Rankings like this help validate our faculty efforts and give us many points of pride. However, the most important indicators of our success as educators are for our students to have a great deal of learning experience, graduate, be considered top prospects by employers, and find jobs that start their careers. US News & World Report also ranked the USF as one of the top 100 universities in the country in its list of Best Performers in Social Mobility for the third year in a row (top three positions by 2021). The ranking recognizes the USF as a school that supports and helps economically disadvantaged students. According to usnews.com, Some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large-scale disadvantaged students awarded Pell Grants. The vast majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose family gross adjusted income is under $ 50,000. Recognition for Social Mobility is certainly a measure that every staff member and faculty member at USF can be proud of, said USF Vice President for Admissions and Marketing, Eric Wignall. This assessment demonstrates our continued commitment to serving people of all backgrounds and income levels, while also showing how solid our educational programs are that our graduates really do more and do more to improve their lives. tire. A new assessment for this year is the inclusion of USFs in the publications of the top ranking of university nursing. The USF ranked 432 out of close to 700 institutions. This year, US News & World Report is publishing its first Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) ranking. In the spring and summer of 2021, US News surveyed deans and senior faculty members at each of the 694 BSN university degrees that provided nursing programs that met the criteria identified, a U.S. News & World Report spokesman said. visit usnews.com/colleges for more information on ranking the Best Colleges in US News 2022. Visit stfrancis.edu/search nationally for more information on additional national assessments obtained by the USF. :: St. Francis University, in Joliet, Ill., Serves nearly 4,000 students nationwide and offers undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, nursing, and social work. There are over 52,000 USF alumni across the globe. For information, call 800-735-7500 or visit stfrancis.edu. St. Francis University: Greater Thought. Brighter purpose. # # #

