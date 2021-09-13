The Trines Delta Chi Chapter wins the International Brotherhood Presidents Cup























The Delta Chi fraternity’s Trine University chapter was recently recognized as the winner of the Presidential Cup, the most prestigious award given by international organizations. The Presidents Cup is awarded to the main chapters in each of the two divisions for superior performance and overall programming. The Trines Chapter is part of the Buff Division, consisting of campuses with less than 15 chapters or less than 30% fraternity membership. Among other efforts, the Trines chapter was cited for holding several roles on the Inter-Brotherhood University Council and supporting the Angola Autism Center, the American Red Cross, and the V Cancer Research Foundation. Winning an International Delta Chi Presidents Cup means so much to each of our members, said David Pinc, president of the chapter. At a time when so many things were unstable and the whole world was upside down, our chapter was able to find ways to adapt and show greatness. This award demonstrates our chapter’s ability to adapt, overcome, and reach extraordinary heights, even when we are more limited. Each of our brothers should be extremely proud of what we have achieved together as a brotherhood of life. The Delta Chi Presidents Cup confirms the commitment of the chapters to philanthropy, leadership and scholarship, a commitment I see demonstrated throughout the academic year, said Darryl Webber, Ph.D., faculty advisor. AA organizations, International President Aaron Otto, selects up to four chapters from the Excellence Award category in each division to receive the Presidents Cup. The organization announced the award in a Facebook video on August 21st. These people have demonstrated high operational performance while promoting a strong value-based fraternity experience and creating measurable impacts on their members, their campuses and host communities, Otto said in the video. Otto presented the award to members of the Trines chapter on 30 August. Photo: Delta Chi AA, International President Aaron Otto, center, presents Presidents Cup Organizations to Trine University chapter members on August 30th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trine.edu/news/2021/delta-chi.aspx

