All-day operations in the Edmonton Health Area were postponed as hospitals struggle under pressure from COVID-19

Up to 70 percent of all surgeries and procedures planned at the Edmonton Health Area will be postponed this week as Alberta Health Services works to free up space and front-line staff to care for COVID-19 patients. .

All-day operations will be postponed and only “priority cancer, urgent and emergency surgeries” will continue, AHS spokesman Kerry Williamson told CBC News on Monday.

The change comes as the fourth wave of Alberta COVID-19 pushes Alberta hospitals to the breaking point.

“This situation continues to be very serious,” Williamson said in a statement.

By postponing day-to-day operations and procedures, AHS hopes to have “sufficient ICU and hospital capacity to manage the increase in COVID activity across the area and province,” Williamson said.

Affected patients will be contacted and their procedures will be rescheduled as soon as possible, the AHS said.

“These surgical reductions free up space for patients who require hospital and critical support and allow the deployment of front-line staff to areas of greater need.”

‘Life and limbs’

An internal AHS memo obtained by CBC News outlines new surgical capacity guidelines. It includes details of how increased capacity planning for the pandemic can affect triage.

The memorandum says that the next reduction of the service will be the restriction of operation to “life and limb” procedures and results in further closure of local operating rooms.

Based on an early warning system, another reduction in surgical capacity could come by September 17, the memorandum warns.

On its website, AHS says its data-driven early warning system is used to predict future needs for hospital and critical care beds. The system anticipates the need for two weeks in the future.

On September 3, as the intensive care units began to fill with patients with COVID-19AHSclassified up to 50 percent of planned surgeries and procedures in the Edmonton area. Surgeries have also been postponed in the Calgary Health Area, and in northern and central Alberta.

To date, the Edmonton area has opened 54 additional ICU beds, in addition to 72 ICU-funded beds for a total of 126 critical care beds, the AHS said in a statement.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, 111 of the 126 ICU beds were filled, the AHS said.

“We are able to staff these beds and respond to critical care needs for the Edmonton area, as well as support the North and Central areas, which have less capacity to create additional critical care capacity.

“We do not take these decisions lightly, and we recognize that postponing surgeries has a significant impact on patients, their families and loved ones.”

Alberta continues to lead the country in new daily COVID-19 cases and active cases.

On Friday the province reported 1,473 new cases from more than 13,625 tests. There were 16,265 active cases throughout Alberta.

Alberta reported 10 more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. In total, 2,444 Albertans have died from the disease.

There were 686 people being treated in the hospital, 169 of whom were in intensive care beds.

Of the 517 non-ICUs, 74.1 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 169 in the ICU, 91.2 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.