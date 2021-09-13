



Editors’ Notes: Community posts are the place for community announcements and event posts. If you have a community-oriented event that you think our readers would be interested in, please present herewith Alverno College was recognized for its strong commitment to teaching and was named Wisconsin’s Most Innovative School in the rankings published Monday by US News & World ReportWith Publications 2022America’s Best CollegesThe guide also noted Alverno’s ethnic diversity, social mobility, freshman experiences, high stone experience, teaching communities, and the university nursing program. “Student success, both at the undergraduate and graduate levels, is at the heart of our mission,” said Joseph Foy, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs at Alverno. “Our faculty and staff have really invested in our students, in their teaching and in their growth. It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment to teaching. This marks the twelfth year in a row that Alverno has been recognized for his commitment to university teaching. Alsoshtë is also the only college in the state included in this category for its entire 12-year history. The ranking highlights schools where the faculty has an extremely strong commitment to university teaching. Alverno was ranked the third most innovative school among Midwest regional universities, higher than any college or university in Wisconsin, and noted that it has made the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities. For the seventh year in a row, the college was recognized for its Ethnic Diversity, ranking third among Midwest regional universities. The ranking indicates an institution where students are more likely to encounter students from a different ethnic group than their own. Of the university population for the 2020-21 school year, 34% of Alverno students were identified as Hispanic or Latino, 13% as African-American, 5% as Asian, and 4% as two or more races. This makes Alverno, Wisconsins the first Spanish Service Institution, one of the most diverse colleges in the states. In a relatively new category, Alverno was recognized as the best performer for Social Mobility, which measures how well schools graduate students receiving Pell grants. US News & World Report believes that Pell figures are the best metering available to institutions for relative commitment to access for all. The First Year experience highlights schools that skillfully approach small groups of students with faculty or staff on a regular basis as part of curricular and academic programming. Learning Communities recognizes programs where students take two or more group-related courses, and Old Stones are culminating activities for students nearing graduation. In each of these categories, Alverno ranked higher than any other school in Wisconsin. E US News & World Report rankings rate colleges and universities over 17 academic quality measures, including graduation rates, first year retention, and faculty resources. Colleges and universities are grouped into 10 categories based on their academic missions. The full list can be found at usnews.comwith About Alverno College Founded in 1887 by the School Sisters of St. Francis, Alverno College promotes the academic, personal and professional development of its students in a collaborative and inclusive environment. Undergraduate programs for women are offered in more than 60 fields of study, and postgraduate programs in education, nursing, community psychology, school psychology, music therapy, music, and liturgy, and business are open to both women and men. A leader in higher education innovation, Alverno has earned international acclaim for its highly effective skills-based approach, assessment as learning in education, which emphasizes practical experience and develops skills on demand. The College, the First Spanish Service Institution in Wisconsins, ranks among the top schools in the Midwest for its commitment to teaching and university innovation by US News & World ReportWith For the last two years, Wall Street Journal/Higher Education Times called Alverno the most inspiring college in the country. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Alverno College is a four-year independent, Catholic, liberal arts college.

