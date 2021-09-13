



The ranking again places Santa Clara University among the top 15% of national universities across the US, a difference it has maintained since it first became a national university in 2019.

SANTA CLARA, California, September 13, 2021 Santa Clara University was ranked no. 55 of the nearly 400 national universities in US News & World Reports 2022 Best Colleges edition. The ranking again places Santa Clara University among the top 15% of national universities across the US, a difference it has maintained since it first became a national university in 2019. These rankings reflect the unwavering commitment of Santa Clara Universities to provide a rigorous and transformative education for our students, even in these difficult times, said Acting President Lisa Kloppenberg. We are delighted to see our faculty, staff and students receiving recognition for their extraordinary numerous achievements. US News & World Report ranks universities on a range of factors, including evaluations by heads of peer institutions, student retention success, graduation rates, resources provided for faculty, class size, and student body size. At Santa Clara University, we place a strong emphasis on student engagement, small class sizes, and excellence throughout the curriculum, which have greatly contributed to our students’ impressive retention and graduation levels, Kloppenberg said. SCU by Numbers Nr. 55 (affiliated) Best National Universities

No. 37 (related) Best University Teaching

Nr. 49 (related) General university business programs

Nr. 9 (related) Entrepreneurship



Nr. 15 Accounting



Nr. 17 Management Information Systems



Nr. 23 (related) Business Analytics



Nr. 39 (related) Management



Nr. 42 (related) Finance

Nr. 110 Best value schools

Nr. 114 (related) University engineering programs with doctorate (in general)

Nr. 135 (related) University programs in computer science (general) About Santa Clara University Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley Valleythe region the most innovative and entrepreneurial in the world. The University Campus with stunning 106 acres of scenery is home to the historic Santa Clara de Ass Mission. SCU has among the best four-year graduation rates in the country and is rated by PayScale in the top 1 percent of universities with the highest paid graduates. SCU has produced elite levels of Fulbright Scholars as well as four Rhodes Scholars. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business and engineering, and postgraduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness based on the tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. For more information see www.scu.eduwith Media contacts Deepa Arora | SCU Communications [email protected] Elliot Singer | SCU Communications [email protected]

