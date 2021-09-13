Top 10 world news: Taliban PM denies death rumors, Kohli will remain captain in three formats and more, World News

The Taliban co-founder and now Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister, Abdul Ghani Baradar, came out strongly against rumors of his death, saying he was alive and well as news of his alleged death went viral on social media.

In other news, former US President Donald Trump attacked his successor Joe Biden for hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, while claiming that China and Russia are reverse engineering US weapons allegedly left in Afghanistan.

Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar issues an audio statement amid death rumors

Social media has been turbulent over speculation, particularly in India, that he was mortally wounded in an exchange of fire between rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace.

I guarantee: Trump claims China and Russia have engineered US weapons left behind in Afghanistan

Trump went on to say that the country’s enemies are already taking advantage of weapons, armored vehicles and aircraft left behind by US forces. According to USA Today, the military abandoned 73 aircraft in Afghanistan, some of which were out of order.

The number of environmental activists killed in the world highest for the second year

Colombia had the highest number of homicides for the second year in a row in 2020. Sixty-five defenders of the land and the environment were killed. Indigenous people were particularly affected.

Experts warn that the first rain on Greenland ice shows the dangers of climate change

Only nine times in the last 2000 years have temperatures at the top of the leaf reached above freezing. Three of those incidents have occurred in the last ten years, although there was no rain in the previous two cases, in 2012 and 2019.

SpaceX gets ready for the flight of the entire civilian crew

The “Inspiration4” mission ends a summer without seeing billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos crossing the final border, on the Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin spacecraft, respectively, a few days away in July. But SpaceX’s latest mission is far more ambitious in scope.

“China will beat Russia in the war”: Strange article that also talks about Taiwan’s reunification, Arunachal Pradesh takeover from India goes viral after 8 years

The report said China would engage in the reconquest of “Southern Tibet” which China uses to show India Arunachal Pradesh which borders on Tibet, and also added that China will be at war with India between 2035-40.

Jeff Bezos is pouring money to reveal the secret of living “forever”

Bezos is supporting a company that is pursuing biological reprogramming technology which is a way to renew cells in the laboratory. Some scientists think that such an approach could revive entire animal bodies and eventually prolong life.

Virat Kohli to Remain Captain: BCCI Treasury Rejects Rumors of Rohit Sharma as India Captain

Since India failed to win the ODI 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, Kohli’s captain has been under scanner especially in shorter formats. So far, the 32-year-old has led India in two ICC events in white ball cricket.

Leave 60% of unused global oil and gas reserves to curb heat to 1.5 degrees: Study

The study in the journal Nature said 60 percent of oil and natural gas and 90 percent of coal should never see the light of day until 2050 to make efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Japan will take over its first high school manga studies department by 2023

The department is expected to open at Takamori Kumamoto Prefectural High School in Takamori city as early as spring 2023, the Kumamoto Prefectural Education Board said.