International
Top 10 world news: Taliban PM denies death rumors, Kohli will remain captain in three formats and more, World News
The Taliban co-founder and now Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister, Abdul Ghani Baradar, came out strongly against rumors of his death, saying he was alive and well as news of his alleged death went viral on social media.
In other news, former US President Donald Trump attacked his successor Joe Biden for hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan, while claiming that China and Russia are reverse engineering US weapons allegedly left in Afghanistan.
Click on the titles to read more
Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar issues an audio statement amid death rumors
Social media has been turbulent over speculation, particularly in India, that he was mortally wounded in an exchange of fire between rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace.
I guarantee: Trump claims China and Russia have engineered US weapons left behind in Afghanistan
Trump went on to say that the country’s enemies are already taking advantage of weapons, armored vehicles and aircraft left behind by US forces. According to USA Today, the military abandoned 73 aircraft in Afghanistan, some of which were out of order.
The number of environmental activists killed in the world highest for the second year
Colombia had the highest number of homicides for the second year in a row in 2020. Sixty-five defenders of the land and the environment were killed. Indigenous people were particularly affected.
Experts warn that the first rain on Greenland ice shows the dangers of climate change
Only nine times in the last 2000 years have temperatures at the top of the leaf reached above freezing. Three of those incidents have occurred in the last ten years, although there was no rain in the previous two cases, in 2012 and 2019.
SpaceX gets ready for the flight of the entire civilian crew
The “Inspiration4” mission ends a summer without seeing billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos crossing the final border, on the Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin spacecraft, respectively, a few days away in July. But SpaceX’s latest mission is far more ambitious in scope.
“China will beat Russia in the war”: Strange article that also talks about Taiwan’s reunification, Arunachal Pradesh takeover from India goes viral after 8 years
The report said China would engage in the reconquest of “Southern Tibet” which China uses to show India Arunachal Pradesh which borders on Tibet, and also added that China will be at war with India between 2035-40.
Jeff Bezos is pouring money to reveal the secret of living “forever”
Bezos is supporting a company that is pursuing biological reprogramming technology which is a way to renew cells in the laboratory. Some scientists think that such an approach could revive entire animal bodies and eventually prolong life.
Virat Kohli to Remain Captain: BCCI Treasury Rejects Rumors of Rohit Sharma as India Captain
Since India failed to win the ODI 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, Kohli’s captain has been under scanner especially in shorter formats. So far, the 32-year-old has led India in two ICC events in white ball cricket.
Leave 60% of unused global oil and gas reserves to curb heat to 1.5 degrees: Study
The study in the journal Nature said 60 percent of oil and natural gas and 90 percent of coal should never see the light of day until 2050 to make efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Japan will take over its first high school manga studies department by 2023
The department is expected to open at Takamori Kumamoto Prefectural High School in Takamori city as early as spring 2023, the Kumamoto Prefectural Education Board said.
Sources
2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-taliban-pm-quashes-death-rumors-kohli-to-remain-captain-across-three-formats-and-more-412837
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]