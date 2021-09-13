The University ranks high in Veteran Innovation and Education; Liberal Arts programs rank in the top 10% for the median income nationwide

SMITHFIELD, NEW In US News & World Report College Rankings 2022 released today, accredited by Bryants AACSB International Business Program (IB) joins the 20 most prestigious countries in the country (No. 20), rising five places since its last national ranking. In other national rankings, the International Business Program ranks no. 3 in place and a diploma of best value (no. 10) from The fact of the Collegewith

Bryant faculty and executives recognize that all businesses are international and a global mentality is essential to success in today’s rapidly changing world.

In the year 2022 US News & World Report order Northern Regional Universities category, Bryant ranks overall No. 7, steadily rising 17 places in the 18 years since entering CATEGORYWith Bryant also ranked in a Most Innovative School (No. 10) and a Best College for Veterans (No. 14)With us Princeton Reviews 2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region, Bryant is known as one of the best colleges of nations.

The top rankings in these competitive categories reflect Bryants’s exceptional educational programming, innovation culture, and commitment to superior learning and professional outcomes for our students.

The fact of the College national rankings also place some of Bryants business programs in the top 10 foracademic priorities and student scores. Accounting, Business, International Business, Marketing and Management are all distinguished in Nr. 3; and Financial / Financial Management is No. 11. In the New England region, College Factual of Bryant order no. 5 as a Better Value for Business, Management and Marketing. Bryant is at 15% high out of over 1,715 schools listed.

Return on investment

A recent report by Georgetown University Education Center puts Bryantin among the top 2% in the US and No. 1 in Rhode Island for return on investment in education. E List of Business Schools with the Best Value of Payscale.com, ranked Bryant Nr. 5. InPayscale College Payroll ReportBryant is among the top 11% in the country (170 out of 1,539) for the highest alumni salaries overall, with the average early career salary for all Bryant alumni at $ 65,200 and $ 114,800 mid-career. Recent graduate surveys consistently confirm that 99% are employed and / or enrolled in postgraduate study within six months, with an average salary of $ 60K.

The top rankings in these competitive categories reflect Bryants’s exceptional educational programming, innovation culture and commitment to superior learning and professional outcomes for our students, said Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D.

Our students benefit from a career-focused curriculum at the intersection of business, liberal arts and STEM disciplines. Out of 13 degree programs with enough graduates to be in College Outcomes Charter from the U.S. Department of Education, 10 have average wages at 25% high and the other three are at 50% higher nationwide. Experimental learning opportunities ensure that our graduates do very well not only in business-ranked business programs nationwide; some of our liberal arts majors rank as high as 10% on average profits, taking advantage of a complementary minor in a related business field.

The Bryant student-centered experience integrates innovative teaching and learning with a residential experience that supports student success and student learning outcomes among the best in the country. “

Bryant faculty and executives recognize that all businesses are international, and a global mentality is essential to success in today’s rapidly changing world, said Bryant Dean Madan Annavarjula Business College, Ph.D., WHO led the design and curriculum development of the International Business Program in 2006. The Bryant IB program is one of the few in the country that offers functional concentrations in Accounting, Information Systems and Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Global Supply Chain Management and Marketing.

The Bryant’s student-centered experience integrates innovative teaching and learning with a residential experience that supports student success and student learning outcomes among the best in the country, he said. Provost and Associate Wendy Samter, Ph.D. These national rankings reflect the commitment of Bryants faculty and dedicated staff and the talent of our students.

To learn more about International Business Program at Bryant University, visit admission.bryant.eduwith

Bryant University International Business Alumni contribute to leading organizations across the country and around the world. Woonsocket, RI, vendas Tiffany Venmahavong 17 is currently employed as a Foreign Service Officer in the US Department of State. Her Bryant education prepared her to win one Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Scholarship and pursue postgraduate studies. She recently received a Master’s degree in International Affairs from Columbia University.Tiffany Venmahavong’s full profile here.

About Bryant University

For 159 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an extraordinary education that envisions the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Bryant delivers a uniquely integrated education of business, liberal arts and health sciences that inspires students to excel. With approximately 3,700 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 49 countries, Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives high rankings from US News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and E BarronitVisit Mewww.Bryant.eduwith