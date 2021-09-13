US News & World Report ranks Carnegie Mellon University Nr. 1 in Six Specialized Areas





PITTSBURGH, September 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / –In the newly published ranking of the Best Colleges 2022 of university programs, US News & World Reportannounced today that Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) ranks No. 1 in six different specialty areas that drive technological innovation worldwide, such as artificial intelligence, management information systems, cyber security, and software engineering. These programs train the next generation to solve real-world problems and foster innovation in the way people live, work and communicate. “Carnegie Mellon University has long been synonymous with excellence, and I’m pleased to see world – renowned strengths highlighted in these rankings, including number one for our undergraduate computer science program and some specialties related to computer science, engineering, and business, “said the CMU President Farnam JahanianWith “Ensuring that our programs remain at the far end of the fields that are advancing our global economy and defining the future of humanity, we will help prepare our students to meet the challenges of a changing world.” In addition to being ranked 25th in the list of the best national universities, CMUis also Nr. 1 ranked the computer science program in general. Nine extra Carnegie Mellon programs ranked in the top five, giving the CMU a total of 16 specialties that were placed in fifth or higher placewith Many colleges in Carnegie Mellon, incl School of Computer Science, Tepper School of BusinessAND College of Engineeringare represented in these rankings of specialties. Some examples of CMU specialty areas that rank in the top 10 include: Biocomputation / Bioinformatics / Biotechnology

Business Analytics

Data Analysis / Science

Electrical / Electronic / Communication Engineering

Environmental Engineering / Environmental Health

Finance

Materials Engineering

Mechanical engineering

Production / Operations Management

Quantitative Analysis / Methods This 37thThe Best Colleges edition evaluates 1,466 American institutions for awarding bachelor’s degrees in 17 academic quality measures. US News surveyed schools in the spring and summer of 2021. ABOUT CMU:

About Carnegie Mellon University:Carnegie Mellon, is a private research university, internationally ranked with programs in fields ranging from science, technology and business to public policy, humanities and the arts. More than 14,000 students in the university’s seven schools and colleges benefit from a small student-faculty ratio and an education characterized by its focus on creating and implementing solutions to real problems, interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation. SOURCE Carnegie Mellon University Related links http://www.cmu.edu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news–world-report-ranks-carnegie-mellon-university-no-1-in-six-specialty-areas-301375209.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos