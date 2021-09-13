Hayden, Philander join Pakistan coaching staff for the T20 World Cup





Pakistan has announced the inclusion of former Australian footballer Matthew Hayden and South African footballer Vernon Philander as part of their coaching staff ahead of the IC20 Men’s 2021 2021 World Cup.

A top coach, following Misbah-ul-Haq’s recent resignation, is likely to be announced soon as well. Ramiz Raja, the newly elected chairman of the PCB, made the announcement during his first press conference in the new role. Hayden has considerable experience in gaining silverware, given his role as part of Australia’s dominant teams of the 2000s, he holds two ICC Men’s Critics World Cup trophies in his cabinet. He was also the top winner of the 2007 T20 Men’s World Cup, with 265 runs in six games. Philander, who withdrew last year with 269 international gates, gives Pakistan quick attack another experienced head to turn to for expertise, following the resignation of Waqar Younis along with Misbah. “Matthew Hayden is Australian, and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself,” Ramiz said. “It can be very helpful for an Australian to occupy the locker room. “And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup, they just need to improve their performances by an extra 10%. I know Vernon Philander very well, and he understands bowling, and he has an excellent record against Australia. The national team has the potential to win the World Cup, and we need to support the team selected for the global event. We need to adjust our plans well. “Pakistan’s cricket DNA is made up of fears, and we need to set the right model and provide clarity to achieve the desired results.” Pakistan will start their ICC’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against India on October 24th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/2253576 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos