Metro World News migrates to Arc XP to empower reader growth and expansion | Country





WASHINGTON, September 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Arc XP, a leading digital experience platform, announced today that Metro World News, a global news and entertainment organization, has successfully completed the migration of its media platform to Arc XP and launched www.metroworldnews.com, the first of 19 redesigned sites, in less than 45 days. Reaching millions of unique visitors each month, Metro World News chose Arc XP to bolster their international expansion plans, while also supporting their ambitions to increase reach and audience on their current web site. Arc gives large, multi-page clients like Metro World News a modern, sophisticated platform that meets the full scope of their digital experience needs, allowing them to fulfill their unique company ambitions with all the benefits of a managed solution, “he said Scottish Gillespie, GM and Arc XP CTO. “With Arc XP, Metro World News is able to empower their newsrooms around the world with technology that focuses on creating content and delivering engaging audience experiences.” Metro World News is using the full Arc XP suite of content management and site experience tools, including its powerful multi-page capabilities and fast page development tool, Themes, to bring their pages to life. new to the market faster, including Nueva Mujer lifestyle publication, technology news site FayerWayer as well as their global news brand Metro & Publimetro in ten countries. “We are excited to start with Arc XP as our technology foundation. It is one of the first strategies we are implementing to achieve global digital leadership through commercial development and editorial growth,” said Eugenio Chahuan, Chief Metro World Digital Officer News. With the launch of the front page of Metro World News, Arc XP is expanding its presence in Brazil, now supports customers in 12 countries across Latin America AND Spainwith About Arc XP Arc XPis a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps companies, retailers, and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, promote digital commerce, and provide powerful multi-channel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has enabled the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving over 2,400 pages in more than 25 countries reaching nearly 2 billion unique visitors per month. About Metro World News Metro World Newsis an international media group with global and local brand presence in Brazil (Gazeta Metro), Chile (Meter), Colombia (Meter), Ecuador (Metro), Mexico (Meter), Peru (Meter), Puerto Rico (Metro) and United States (Metro World News). We are embracing a more connected future and are committed to becoming the number one global digital media company for brands and auditors. Contact with the media: Kathleen Floyd [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metro-world-news-migrates-to-arc-xp-to-power-reader-growth-and-expansion-301374733.html SOURCE Arc XP

