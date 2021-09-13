Vic Karjian will serve as interim CEO of Americas International, Inc. | tidings





MIAMI, September 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Vik Karjian, AmerijetInternational, CEO of Inc., will become the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Amerijeteffective 18 September, 2021. Vic po arrin Tim Strauss and will be in the role as the Company conducts a search for a new CEO. Before Tim joined the Americans in August 2020, Vic was CEO of Americas and oversaw a period of strong growth for the company, including obtaining ETOPS certification in March 2020 and significant expansion in ACMI and CMI card operations. Tim will serve as a Company Advisor during this year’s balance sheet. “We are very pleased that Vic has agreed to enter as Interim CEO. Leading the Company since 2016, he is extremely familiar with the Company’s clients and operations and will ensure continuity in business during this interim period. , “he said Bob Horne, Member of the Board of Americas. “The company appreciates Tim’s many contributions over the past year, and we wish him the best of luck in his next chapter. next. “ About America AmerijetInternationalAirlinesisaleadingglobal global airgomobile based in Miami, Florida. The Americas operates a designated B767 aircraft traffic fleet throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico, Centraland SouthAmerica, and Western Europe. The company will soon add some B757 aircraft to its fleet for extra service and flexibility. The company offers a planned service region with approximately 7,000 cargo flights each year. In addition, the Americas also offers a wide range worldwide as well as ACMI, CMI short ships and multiple services to major carriers and logistics partners, and provides regular air cargo services to the US Department of Defense. The Americas global network, including affiliate partners and general retailers, reaches over 350 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Mediterranean with smooth and transparent transport solutions for customers transporting sensitive, valuable, dangerous, large, temperature-controlled and other types of cargo. More information about the Americas can be found at www.amerijet.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vic-karjian-to-serve-as-interim-ceo-of-amerijet-international-inc-301375256.html SOURCE Amerijet International, Inc.

