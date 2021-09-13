International
NS reports 73 new COVID-19 cases Monday, signs of community spread in central area
Nova Scotia reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a figure covering three days since the province’s last update on Friday.
Prior to Monday, the number of new cases per day was hovering in the range of high single digits to low double digits, with a recent daily increase of 17 new cases reported on Thursday.
Thirty-two new cases were reported on Saturday, 29 on Sunday and 12 on Monday.
Nova Scotia now has 125 active cases of COVID-19.
Four people are in hospital with the virus.
“We knew we would have cases in the fourth wave and, like elsewhere, it is among the people who are not vaccinated,” Dr Robert Strang, chief medical officer, said in a press release. “This highlights the importance of getting the vaccine. Line is the best line of defense against COVID-19.”
A conference on COVID-19 is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Signs of community spread
Thirty-six of the new cases are in the northern area. Of these, 32 are close contacts of previously reported cases, three are related to travel and one is under investigation.
According to a press release from the province, there is a large group of related cases within a “defined group” in the northern area. Most of that group is unvaccinated, so the province expects more related cases.
Thirty-one of the new cases are in the central area, with 11 of those being close contacts of previous cases, 11 under investigation and nine related to travel.
There are signs of community spread in the central area among those who are unvaccinated, between the ages of 20 and 40 and taking part in social activities, the news release said.
Four of the new cases are in the eastern area, including three related to travel and one under investigation.
Two of the new cases are in the western area, including one that is a close contact and one related to travel.
Laboratories in the province processed 2,782 COVID-19 tests on Friday, 2,440 on Saturday and 2,352 on Sunday.
Go to Phase 5
As of Monday update, 72.5 per cent of young Scots were fully vaccinated.
Masks will still be required in schools in Nova Scotia until September 20th.
Nova Scotia has not publicly announced any school-related cases so far this school year, which began for most students on September 7th.
Cases in schools NB, PEI
Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick have already begun experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.
Personal classes at a school in Charlottetown have been canceled for a week, while several other schools in Charlottetown are closing for at least three days after six new cases were discovered in people under the age of 19, including four under the age of 10. with
Atlantic Canada case numbers
