When is the travel announcement? The date of the next green list update and when the UK traffic light system may end
Throughout the summer, regular announcements in the UK traffic light system about travel restrictions have been eagerly anticipated by Britons seeking a trip abroad.
Despite quarantine rules, the list of countries changing in July, adding to the list of applicable destinations, the limited green list has still been the preferred option for many people.
With the traffic light system said to be undergoing significant changes, it is likely that the next revision will be the final one in its current form, here is everything you need to know.
When is the travel announcement?
Notices of traffic light travel restrictions in the UK are made every three weeks, with the latest coming on 26 August.
This review came on Thursday (which was previously the most common day for updates), although the previous two updates were both made on Wednesday.
Following this pattern means that the next travel review should come at 5pm on Thursday 16th September, although it is very likely to come the day before.
Unlike other major developments in Covid’s response, travel updates do not tend to be accompanied by changes to the Government press conference, instead tweeted by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
It is thought that, as well as the traffic light review, a further announcement may be made later this week for a general update of UK travel rules.
What are the rules of the traffic light system?
The traffic light system is set based on the following criteria:
- Percentage of the population of a country that has been vaccinated
- Degree of infection
- The spread of disturbing variants
- Country access to reliable scientific data and genomic rankings
There are now four categories of traffic lights, one more than when Transport Secretary Grant Shapps first announced the system in May 2021.
- Green:arrivals must take a pre-departure test three days before returning to the UK, as well as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on or before the second day of their return. Quarantine does not apply (if the Covid test is not positive) and there is no requirement for additional tests.
- Observation green list:the same rules as the Green List. However, the countries on this list risk moving from green to amber, potentially in a very short notice.
- Qelibar:all passengers must take a pre-departure test three days before return, as well as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on or before the second day of their return. Unvaccinated travelers should also be isolated for 10 days and have a second PCR test on the eighth day. An optional additional fifth day test may be taken, with a negative result allowing unvaccinated travelers to test outside quarantine. The eighth day PCR test has yet to be taken regardless of the result of the optional fifth day PCR test.
- Red:Arrivals from red list countries must complete a 10-day stay in a managed quarantine hotel at a cost of 1,750 per person, pre-departure tests and mandatory PCR tests on or before the second day and on or after eight.
When will the traffic light system end?
It is expected that the next travel update may be the last one in its current, familiar format, with the traffic light system that will change radically from the beginning of October.
Under a new two-tier system, it is envisaged that summer and green lists will be merged into a single green list, while arrivals from destinations listed from other lists will still be required to be isolated in hotels.
The new rules are said to be being considered as the third and final part of three checkpoints, which the Government pledged to maintain to take into account the efficiency of the traffic light system when it was first set up.
Sajid Javid has also said he wants to remove PCR tests for travelers as soon as I can between reports that may occur before the school semester break in October.
It is thought that costly PCR tests can be replaced by side flow tests, significantly reducing the cost of traveling abroad.
The Department of Transportation is committed to having the final checkpoint no later than October 1, so changes to the system are expected by then, if not a full review of the traffic light order.
All adults aged 18 and over are expected to have both strokes by the end of September.
