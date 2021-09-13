McCluskey accuses Starmer of waiving promise to bring back Corbyn | working

Len McCluskey has revealed for the first time his detailed recollection of negotiations with Keir Starmer to readmit Jeremy Corbyn to the Labor party, and accused the leader of not accepting private promises.

The former general secretary of Unite, who resigned last month, said Starmer risks being fixed in the public mind as someone he can not trust. Writing in the Guardian, he gives an account of private conversations an edited part in copies of his memoir, Always Red, because of his sensitivity.

Leading Labor sources close to the negotiations have opposed the McCluskeys version of events, giving clarifications for the first time. They denied there was a secret deal to readmit Corbyn, who was suspended for a statement he made in October 2020 following the EHRC’s report on anti-Semitism in the party during his leadership.

They told the Guardian that the inequality occurred because Corbyn refused to delete his original statement. A senior figure claimed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) had asked and expected the former leader to do so.

Len can not admit that neither he nor he can force Jeremy to apologize or withdraw his original statement, said a senior figure.

In his original response to the EHRC report, which found serious failures, Corbyn acknowledged that an anti-Semitic is a lot, but said the problem had been dramatically overestimated for political reasons by opponents and the media.

McCluskey claims that Starmer then personally ordered the suspension of the former leader from the party, an action that would go against the equality guards who decided that there should be no political interference in disciplinary matters.

He also claims that Starmer dropped a deal to readmit Corbyn following a new statement. Although the governing body of the parties restored the membership of the former leaders, Starmer has not restored the whip of Labor.

In his Guardian article, McCluskey says he recalled the words Starmer used when he called to tell him about the Corbyns suspension. His words were: He put me in an impossible position and I had no choice. He told me on the phone that Corbyn had deliberately undermined him. Just as if he has gone out of his way to oppose that line in my speech, he said. I’m very angry with Jeremy.

Starmer and Corbyn at the Labor Party conference in 2017. Photo: A Davidson / Rex / Shutterstock

Labor sources denied that these words were tantamount to an admission that Starmer had ordered the suspension.

Those close to the situation in the executive office say the legal party leader gave Secretary-General David Evans his opinion that the EHRCs’ conclusions meant Corbyn should be suspended, and Evans agreed. Starmer was in the room at the time.

Keir could not have ordered the suspension. He had been informed many times by the EHRC about the implications of this report, he took it extremely seriously, said a senior aide.

A day after the decision, McCluskey and MP Jon Trickett met with Starmer, then-Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, and Vice President Angela Rayner.