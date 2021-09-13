It was the deadliest year ever for land and environmental activistsExBulletin







change the title Aileen Dimatatac / Most World / Universal Images via Getty

Aileen Dimatatac / Most World / Universal Images via Getty Fikile Ntshangase’s daughter says that last October, three gunmen broke into her mother’s house and shot her to death. Ntshangase had publicly questioned a local coal mine that she thought was literally mining the small South African town where she lived, located about 360 miles east of Johannesburg. “She saw cracks in the walls of people’s homes and wondered if they were caused by the constant explosions from the mine,” her daughter, Malungelo Xhakaza, told Global Witness, an international human rights group. “She saw the coal dust gathering in the living rooms and wondered if it was also gathering in people’s lungs. And she saw the tension caused by the mines, the families that disintegrated, the fear that spread.” Ntshangase is one of 227 activists the group says were killed last year in connection with their environmental efforts, according to a report released Monday. Her murder was one of two in South Africa in 2020 attributed to environmental activism. However, the group says much more happened elsewhere, with more than half happening in just three countries: Colombia, Mexico and the Philippines. “As the climate crisis deepens, forest fires engulf the planet’s surfaces, drought destroys farmland and floods leave thousands dead, the situation for front-line communities and Earth protectors is deteriorating,” the report said. Indigenous communities, which make up only about 5% of the world’s population, bore the brunt of anti-activist violence, accounting for more than a third of those killed, she said. The figure for 2020 was 212 reported by Global Witness a year ago. In Colombia, where 65 such activists were killed, a third of the attacks “targeted indigenous people and Afro-descendants, and almost half were against small-scale farmers.” No attacks were recorded in North America or Europe, and only one in Kiribati occurred in Oceania. According to the report, Nicaragua, Honduras, Colombia, Guatemala and the Philippines were the most dangerous places to be a basic environmental activist.

change the title Alemer Delmer Membreno / dpa / photo via Getty Images

Alemer Delmer Membreno / dpa / photo via Getty Images While the largest number of homicides 23 were related to logging, others were related to water and dams, mining, illegal crop replacement and agribusiness. In some places, protests have either been stigmatized or criminalized, the group said beforewith Global Witness says its report documents the deliberate killing of “people who stand up and take peaceful action against the unfair, discriminatory, corrupt or damaging use of natural resources or the environment.” The group says it collects data by publicly reviewing publicly available reports and data sets from international and national sources and counts only killings that have “clear, approximate and documented links to an environmental or land issue”. The number of such deaths last year was more than double the figure in 2013, but Global Witness says it believes its data represent a low number because it relies on the level of transparency, press freedom and civil rights in countries individual. The group is calling for urgent action and recommends that companies and governments “take responsibility for the violence against land and environmentalists, who often stand on the front lines of the climate crisis”.

