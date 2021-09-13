US News & World Report: UNLV Named Campus of the Most Different Nations | News center





UNLV has again reached the first place in US News & World Reports annual list of the most diverse nations universities for students. Publications The Campus Ethnic Diversity Ranking, published today, identifies colleges where students are most likely to encounter students from racial or ethnic groups different from their own. UNLV was first put on a four-way tie, with this publication of the years noting the high percentage of Latinx students at UNLV, which is currently around 32 percent. More than 65 percent of UNLV students identify as part of a racial or ethnic minority. “At UNLV, our tremendous student diversity is one of our greatest assets, as it brings numerous classroom perspectives and policy discussions, research labs, co-curricular activities and community conversations,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield.In countries where there is more diversity, I believe there is better teaching.As one of the most diverse universities in the nations and one that continues to rise as a top public research university, we work hard every day to improve mobility social services of our graduates and to provide opportunities and support for all of our students, staff and faculty. UNLV was ranked second in 2021 and fourth in 2020, after topping the category in 2018 and 2019. The university has been ranked in the top ten since the ranking debuted more than a decade ago. American News extracted information from the fall 2020 semester for the 2022 ranking, calculating the UNLVs diversity index as .76 on a scale of 0.1 to 1.0. According to the publication, the closer an institution index is to 1.0, the more diverse its student population is. UNLV, which also posted a .76 diversity index in the 2021 rankings, joins the University of Hawaii-Hilo, Stanford and the University of San Francisco at the top of the 2022 list. The list takes into account the overall mix of Black, Latinx, American, American-Asian, Pacific Island / Native Hawaiian, white and multiracial students (two or more races). Does not include international students. In 2015, UNLV became the first four-year institution in Nevada to achieve a 25 percent Latin enrollment, meeting the U.S. Department of Education’s definition of a Spanish Service Institution. The University also meets the requirements of the Minority Service Institution as an Asian-American, American-American, Pacific-Islander Service Institution. More than a third of UNLV students are the first in their families to attend college. Summary of the best American news colleges In other ranking news, the UNLV School of Nursing was ranked 43rd American News the debut category of the best university nursing programs. This continues to appear strongly in nursing programs American News rankings, as school master’s and doctoral programs in Nursing rank 66th and 65th overall, respectively, and the online school master’s program ranks as the top 7 nations. UNLV also ranked the top 100 in social mobility, which assesses how well schools and graduates receive Pell Grants. US News & World Reports The annual ranking of the Best Colleges was published at 12:01 a.m. on September 13th. Learn more at usnews.com/best-colleges

