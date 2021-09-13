



Known for his efforts in defining and achieving corporate sustainability goals ANGJET, September 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Business Intelligence Group recognizes Belkin International as a sustainability leader in Sustainability Prices 2021 program. Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their overall business practice or mission. In the last year, Belkin has achieved 100% carbon neutrality in it Indiana, USA storage, 25% carbon neutrality in Field 2 emissions for its global operations, plastic reduction in its cable range by 90%, its wireless charging pads go by 48% and wireless charging stand go by 81% . In line with its corporate commitment to be 100% carbon neutral by 2025, Belkin has created clear initiatives on climate change, packaging and e-waste to achieve a cleaner and more sustainable future for all. . “Sustainability is a key pillar of Belkin values ​​and we are committed to doing our part given the huge impact that the nature of our business can have on plans, both in terms of cost and maintenance,” he said. Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin InternationalWith “Whatever the overwhelming concept of incorporating sustainability into every aspect of business in our industry, we are determined to maintain our standards. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts by the Business Intelligence Group this year and we remain focused on achieving our goals and setting new standards year after year. “ “We are proud to reward and recognize Belkin for their sustainability efforts,” he said Maria jimenez, Chief Nomination Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results towards a cleaner and more sustainable world. Congratulations!” About Belkin Belkin is a market leader in accessories that deliver power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio and smart home solutions to a wide range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International joined Foxconn Interface Technology to strengthen its global influence and remains forever inspired by the people and the planet on which we live. 2021 Belkin International, Inc. and / or his associates. All rights reserved. All product names, logos and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. About Business Intelligence Group E Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike others industry reward programs, business executives those who have experience and knowledge judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique rating system selectively measures performance in many areas of business and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belkin-international-awarded-sustainability-leadership-award-in-2021-sustainability-awards-301375070.html BURIMI Belkin International

