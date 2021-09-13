Morrison will meet with Biden – InDaily

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his counterparts from India and Japan will meet with US President Joe Biden this month to discuss the rise of Indo-Pacific relations.

Photo: AAP / Mick Tsikas

It will be the first personal summit of Quad country leaders seeking to step up co-operation to counter the growing Chinese claim.

The summit will be held at the White House on September 24, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Morrison will also attend the National General Assembly in New York, along with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

A virtual meeting of Quad leaders was held in Mars and they pledged to work closely on COVID-19 vaccines and climate and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of challenges from Beijing.

The reception of Quad leaders demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s priority to engage in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet 21st century challenges, Psaki said.

Bidens Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said in July the long-planned meeting in person should bring crucial commitments to diplomacy and vaccine infrastructure.

Biden, who is pushing high infrastructure spending at home, said in March that he had suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that democracies have an infrastructure plan to rival China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative, which includes projects from East Asia to Europe.

Psaki said Quad Leaders would focus on deepening our ties and advancing practical cooperation in areas such as combating COVID-19, tackling the climate crisis, partnering in emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting an Indo-Pacific free and open.

A senior US official said the infrastructure would be among a range of topics discussed at the personal summit.

-AAP