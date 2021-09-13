Canada’s Trudeau demanded an election he risks losing just a week before

Liberal Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau speaks during his election tour in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada September 13, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Osorio

VANCOUVER, Sept 13 (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had hoped to secure a majority in parliament when he called an early election, but a dim campaign and public outrage over a pandemic vote are jeopardizing the chances of his for victory.

Trudeau, in power since 2015, decided to risk an early vote and take advantage of the pandemic treatment by his government, which included massive spending to support individuals and businesses and high levels of vaccination.

But just one week before the Sept. 20 election, the Trudeau Liberals are nowhere near 38% in the public support needed by the majority and may even lose to the Conservatives, led by the relatively unknown Erin O’Toole.

Insiders blame what they call an initially low-energy campaign and the inevitable political baggage that Trudeau, 49, has amassed since he took office six years ago promising “sunny ways”.

“I wish he had not called him,” a Liberal insider said of Trudeau’s decision to seek election two years before the end of his term.

Trudeau says he needs a new mandate to ensure Canadians approve his plan to cross the country after the coronavirus pandemic. The Liberals, whose fiscal policy supports the pandemic exceeds 23% of GDP, plan billions of new spending to support economic recovery if re-elected.

In mid-August, when the election was announced, the Liberals were well ahead of the Conservatives in opinion polls and seemed to be heading towards an easy victory.

That changed quickly, and the Liberals spent weeks after the Conservatives in the polls before stepping forward in the final days.

O’Toole, 48, and other party leaders repeatedly condemned the vote-calling as a cynical seizure of power during the fourth wave of the pandemic, and those words seemed to resonate with Canadians, drained by successive blockades.

The Liberal campaign stalled from the start, failing to provide a compelling reason to call early elections and driven by flag-like missteps to manipulate an O’Toole video talking about private healthcare on Twitter.

Liberal candidates knocking on the door reported growing fatigue with Trudeau, who gave daily television summaries for months about what Ottawa was doing to tackle COVID-19.

His dominance in broadcast waves, once an advantage, instead has led to a sense that the Trudeau brand is tired, according to four people directly familiar with the campaign.

“Blooming is definitely out of the rose,” said a senior liberal campaigner in Ontario, the most populous of the 10 provinces. Liberals hold 75 of the 121 seats there and need another good performance to stay in power.

“There is a fatigue. … People are saying, ‘Just run away, do not bother me, I want to live my life,'” said the Liberal, who like the others quoted asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

During the campaign, every new liberal promise – including billions of dollars in health care or a new plan to help people trying to buy their first home – has been questioned as to why the liberal government did not do so during its six years in power. .

Trudeau took office in 2015 thanks in part to support from progressives, who liked his promises of action to fight climate change, enhance women’s rights, and help marginalize the indigenous population.

But since then, greenhouse gas emissions in Canada have grown steadily and the government bought an oil pipeline to ensure that crude oil can continue to flow.

“Progressives have fallen out of love with us,” said another senior liberal.

The resurgence of ethics scandals has added to the campaign disasters.

On Saturday, excerpts from a new book were published by his former justice minister, Jody Wilson-Raybould, saying Trudeau had wanted her to lie to the public in 2019. Trudeau denied the charge. Read more

“As you work hard for Canadians, over the years, you end up carrying a number of things,” Trudeau told reporters.

In 2019, he was convicted of violating ethics rules by putting pressure on Wilson-Raybould in a corporate legal case before the previous election. Read more

The Liberal leader, however, is a veteran of the attacks. As the eldest son of Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, he has spent his life in the public eye.

During the 2019 campaign, which threatened to erupt after old photos of him with a black face appeared, Trudeau fought back and secured a minority government.

Trudeau’s aides had long expressed confidence he would move forward towards the end of the campaign following two national televised debates last week.

“The moment is being built,” said a senior campaign official who is interested in internal voting.

Over the weekend, polls began showing Liberals moving slightly ahead of the Conservatives for the first time in at least three weeks. A Nanos Research poll for CTV on Monday put the Liberals at 33.2% support, with the Conservatives at 30.2%.

As Trudeau campaigned Saturday in a Quebec constituency held by the separatist Quebecois Bloc, people gathered at him for selfies and elbow blows while working with the crowd.

Trudeau has a natural political instinct and a “combination of celebrity and brand name,” said Alex Marland, a professor and expert on political communications and brands at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

“Almost no leader has the magic of Trudeau. … It is almost not right.”

Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren; Edited by Amran Abocar and Peter Cooney

