WV mother begs more people to be vaccinated as son enters week 7 on a ventilator

Joey chose not to be vaccinated because he heard all the negative and false accusations about vaccination, Lanier said. Being myself in the field of medicine, I tried my best to convince him. However, it did not work. After showing severe symptoms during the holidays, Lanier says her son sought medical attention when he returned home and was immediately admitted. The next morning I got a call from the doctor, Lanier said. He said, your son is in trouble. Very soon, Lanier says Goodnite was in an ECMO car for life support. The ECMO was removed after about five weeks, but he was still calm, on ventilation and was now going to seven weeks, Lanier said. Before Joey became so ill that he could not speak, he told the people: Get vaccinated. You do not want these things, Lanier added. If you have any questions, see a doctor. Go to someone you know. Let them answer your questions because there are real answers. This COVID is a monster. I mean, if he can knock down my son, the MMA fighter … what will he do to the average person? What will it do to your children? You have to take this very seriously. If this terrible disease can bring down this extraordinary athlete, a man who is strong beyond faith and very young in years, can he not take us all down? That’s what this evidence is about, Gov. said. Justice. Having the courage to share this story, this is a family that has absolutely made an effort to help all of us.