Connect with us

International

WV mother begs more people to be vaccinated as son enters week 7 on a ventilator

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


He decided not to be vaccinated. I hope that by sharing his story, he will change the minds of some people.

CHARLESTON, WV Gov. Jim Justice and members of West Virginia’s COVID-19 pandemic response team held another news conference today to update the public on the latest U.S. efforts to respond to the pandemic.

WV mother prays for more people to be vaccinated as son enters a ventilator in the seventh week

Gov. Justice was joined for Monday’s conference by Linda Lanier, a West Virginia mother whose son, Joe Goodnite, is in a fight for his life against COVID-19.

He decided not to be vaccinated, Lanier said. I hope that by sharing his story, he will change the minds of some people.

Lanier says her son, who is known by many locals as an MMA fighter and who has two young sons of his own, recently started his seventh week on a fan battling the disease.

Joey chose not to be vaccinated because he heard all the negative and false accusations about vaccination, Lanier said. Being myself in the field of medicine, I tried my best to convince him. However, it did not work.

After showing severe symptoms during the holidays, Lanier says her son sought medical attention when he returned home and was immediately admitted.

The next morning I got a call from the doctor, Lanier said. He said, your son is in trouble.

Very soon, Lanier says Goodnite was in an ECMO car for life support.

The ECMO was removed after about five weeks, but he was still calm, on ventilation and was now going to seven weeks, Lanier said.

Before Joey became so ill that he could not speak, he told the people: Get vaccinated. You do not want these things, Lanier added. If you have any questions, see a doctor. Go to someone you know. Let them answer your questions because there are real answers. This COVID is a monster. I mean, if he can knock down my son, the MMA fighter … what will he do to the average person? What will it do to your children? You have to take this very seriously.

If this terrible disease can bring down this extraordinary athlete, a man who is strong beyond faith and very young in years, can he not take us all down? That’s what this evidence is about, Gov. said. Justice. Having the courage to share this story, this is a family that has absolutely made an effort to help all of us.

The governor was also joined by West Virginia Sen. Dr. Tom Takubo, who happens to be serving as Goodnites pulmonologist.

Linda, thank you for receiving that message, Takubo said. Certainly keep Joey in our prayers and we will continue to fight for him as much as we can.

Linda’s story is not unique, Takubo continued. From the beginning of this pandemic, we have had to, as medical workers, nurses and respiratory therapists, the doctors we have had to experience this time and time again.

What we are seeing now is that this is a pandemic, mostly, of the unvaccinated. Be careful what you read on social media, what you read online. Listen to your local providers, they are seeing this first hand.

The only thing I am seeing is that the vaccine works. Eighty-eight to 95 percent of all admitted patients are unvaccinated. So you have to look at real numbers.

Dok, thank you and Linda, thank you, said Gov. Justice. Please tell Joe that we love him and will continue to pray in every way.

HOSPITALITY VIRGINIA P WESTR CONTINUES TO REACH THE NEW EVENTS RECORD

Also Monday, the Governor of Justice announced that 852 West Virginia women are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; breaking the record number of all-time active hospitalizations for the entire pandemic.

The number of West Virginia ICUs has once again set a new record of 267 patients. Meanwhile, the number of West Virginia fans on fans reached a record high of 164 patients yesterday.



The number of deaths nationwide from COVID-19 reached 3,238 on Monday, with 31 more deaths reported since the Governor’s previous announcement just three days ago.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 27,607; an increase of more than 3,000 new cases since last Friday.

Meanwhile, the County Signaling System map now shows that 47 of the 55 states are now in the Red category with the highest risk. The other five circles are one step down in the Orange category.



The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved by the FDA for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 to 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose to certain individuals with compromised immunity.

All Western Virginia interested in getting vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaksinoni.wv.gov or call at West Virginia Vaccine Information Line: 1-833-734-0965The Information Line is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign up today to do it for the BABYDOG 2 round

Online registration is now open for Round 2 of Do it for Babydog: Save a Life, Change Your Life Vaccination Lottery.

All West Virginia people who have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine can enroll in DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners. Over 203,000 West Virginiaians have already registered for Round 2 of the lottery.

* Those who have previously registered for the Vaccination Lottery Round 1 are required to re-register to qualify for the Round 2 *

Each week, five vaccinated West Virginia students ages 12-25 will receive a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a price over $ 100,000.

Additional weekly prices for Western Virgin vaccinations for ages 18+ include:

  • High-end luxury sports cars
  • Custom fishing or pontoon boat
  • $ 150,000 towards the wedding of your dreams
  • Free gas for 10 years
  • WVU football or basketball season ticket package for two
  • Marshall football or basketball season ticket package for two
  • The 2021-2022 season passes for two at a ski resort in West Virginia
  • Premium ATV or side by side
  • Top-of-the-line zero lawn mower

The next group of prize winners will be announced this Thursday, September 16th.

While the registration deadline to qualify for this week’s gift has passed, vaccinated West Virginia people are still able to sign up for future drawings.

Prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced every Thursday through October 7th.



SCHOOL STOPPING REPORT

On Monday, the Governor of Justice reported that, according to the West Virginia Department of Education, there are currently 89 active outbreaks in 33 counties within the state public school system.

Five schools across the state are currently closed due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Outbreaks in State Public Schools (WVDE)

A total of 51 county school systems have either face coverage requirements or criteria for requesting face veils. The remaining four counties Mingo, Ohio, Pocahontas and Putnam counties have no face coverage requirements at this time.

WV Department of Education Updates COVID-19

ADDITIONAL HOLIDAYS

There are now three active church-related outbreaks across West Virginia. The churches are located in Monroe, Raleigh and Wayne counties.

Moreover, there are now 77 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

Meanwhile, there are now 164 active incarceration cases and 45 active personnel cases in the West Virginia Correction and Rehabilitation Division. To see the latest DCR case update, Click herewith

REGISTRATION UNDER CONSCIOUSNESS GR GR PROGRAM INCENTIVES P GRR CHALLENGE GRAPES Vaccination

Also Monday, the Governor of Justice reminded West Virginia Granfamilies that registration is now underway for the Grandfamilies Healthy vaccination boost program.

The program offers a $ 150 voucher for school supplies for all vaccinated grandparents in West Virginia families, where grandparents are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren.

To be eligible, all vaccinated grandparent members, including grandparents and grandchildren ages 12 and older, must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The family must also enroll in the West Virginia State University program, Grandfamilies Health. Subscribe to healthygrandfamilies.comwith

Grandfamilies Healthy, which provides information and resources for grandparents raising one or more grandchildren, is helping to administer the school coupon incentive. According to the organization, about 19,000 West Virginia children live in families with their grandfather or grandfather as their primary caregiver.



Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://governor.wv.gov/News/press-releases/2021/Pages/COVID-19-UPDATE-WV-mom-pleads-for-more-people-to-get-vaccinated-as-son-enters-seventh-week-on-a-ventilator.aspx

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: