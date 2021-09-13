Kelly McParland: For Trudeau, it is always women, like Wilson-Raybould, who are to blame

For all his reflection, in his heart he still seems to believe his wives should be to blame. Again and again and again. Photo by Jackie Dives / Reuters

Content of the article Four times the Prime Minister of Canada has come out against women angry at his treatment of them, and four times he has rejected their complaints out of control.

Content of the article Former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes said the spill was treated as a sign to the Trudeaus group, shocked at my darkness to greet visiting black leaders, but otherwise ignored. When she told him he would not seek re-election he exploded, she said, accusing her of not appreciating everything that had been done for her. He spoke to me as a child, as someone who belongs to him. Jane Philpott was once a heavyweight cabinet, but when she teamed up with Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould over the SNC-Laval scandal she ended up outside the cabinet and outside the party. When she asked Trudeau to apologize in the wake of a destructive ethics investigation into the matter, he insisted there was nothing to apologize for. Trudeau similarly maintained his innocence after being accused of assaulting a female journalist in the years before entering politics. After very carefully reflecting what I remember from that incident, he could not remember anything negative that was happening and hinted that the woman must have misunderstood. Often a man experiences an interaction as good or bad and a woman, especially in a professional context, may experience it differently.

Content of the article Who’s missing the model here? Given this record, it is not surprising that Trudeau categorically denies an accusation in a new book by Wilson-Raybould that he wanted her to lie to him in the middle of the SNC-Lavalin case. I would never do that. I would never ask him about it. That’s just not true, he said at a campaign stop in Mississauga. What stands out is not just the number of times Trudeau has faced accusations that underestimate his claim to feminist credentials, it is the approach he takes in dismissing and denigrating those who make them. After insisting that he respects them as human beings, he works to shift the blame, to question their credibility, and to raise doubts about their authenticity. Removing himself from any wrongdoing, he turns the issue into a learning experience and calls for a period of reflection.

Content of the article Chris Selley: Jody Wilson-Raybould offers an election voting question for nothing John Ivison: The Wilson-Raybould book revives the SNC case for Trudeau His approach was never more apparent than handling the accusation he made of an 18-year-old reporter at a beer festival in British Columbia before entering politics. After rejecting any suggestion that he did anything wrong, he indulged in philosophical thoughts on this awakening they had as a society, a long-awaited understanding that has not just one side of the story that matters. And while asserting that he would never assume he would talk about his accuser, he added: I know there is a terrible reflection to have as we move forward as a society on how people perceive different interactions.

Content of the article Similar language, and similar terminology, reappear in the rejection of his accusations by Philpott, Caesar-Chavannes, and Wilson-Raybould. Responding to Caesar-Chavannes, he never addressed her complaints directly, but spoke of real differences of opinion and opinion, said it is definitely something he is learning a lot about, and vowed to take advice from outside that how to act better in the future. In its original conflict with Wilson-Raybould, he resolutely refused to admit that he could be wrong, hinted that it was her fault that no longer made her unhappy She did not come to me, and I wish she had stayed and to sit down during a whisper campaign spread in which she was portrayed as a thorn in the side of the cabinet.

Content of the article Only when things got ugly, and not in his favor, did he apologize for failing to condemn the stains. Then he went back to pedagogy. As we look back at the past weeks, there are many lessons to be learned, he said. And a lot of things we wish we had done differently and that is certainly the reflection we need to have to move forward. Two years of reflection have done nothing to change the Wilson-Rayboulds memory of their conflict. In one excerpt by Indians in cabinet: Speaking of ruling truth, expected to be released Tuesday, she recounts a crucial meeting with the prime minister in the midst of the crisis as he continued to pressure her to bow to rules to save the SNC -Lavalin, an important employer in his Quebec province, from facing possible criminal charges.

Content of the article He got angry and objected to everything I had said. He made it clear that everyone in his office was telling the truth and that I, and onwards Jessica Prince, my chief of staff and others, were not. He told me that I had not experienced what I said I did, she writes. At that moment, I knew he wanted me to lie to prove that what had happened had not happened, she wrote. Wilson-Raybould continued to suppress its case on Sunday, suggesting the government continues to block an RCMP investigation into the matter. Trudeau, she said, operates from behind a barricade of unelected staff and advisers, isolated from the voting group and reached without concern even by top ministers. She declared no surprises for him denial of her memories.

Content of the article I did not expect Justin Trudeau to say something different, she told The Globe and Mail. Trudeau is giving the lines that have been given to him. Is Trudeau’s conflicts with women a problem for him or for them? It is clear that the Prime Minister feels that women have trouble understanding him. They experience things differently, misinterpret his actions, misread his intentions, disregard everything he does for them, and provide detailed recollections of events he says did not happen. Trudeau’s view of strong women seems to imply that they obey his wishes, do as he pleases, faithfully serve his needs, and remain calm if they have any grievances. Green leader Annamie Paul summed it up during Thursday’s leadership debate. I do not believe Mr. Trudeau is a true feminist. A feminist does not continue to push strong women when they are simply trying to serve, she said. Trudeau, of course, disagreed. For all his reflection, at heart he still seems to believe his wives should be at fault. Again and again and again. Twitter.com/kellymcparland National Post Office Join us on Wednesday 15 September for oneonline debate directlyFrom Universal Social Programs and High Taxes to the Green of the Economy: What Government Should Canadians Have in Their Lives and How Much of It?

