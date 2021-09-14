



Despite the spiritual quest, the four main political parties all continued to explore and produce oil for the time being, as economic inequalities also dominated the campaign. Mr Store argued that oil revenues could be used to fund a transition, but that stopping exploration and production would only hurt the country’s economy. Five smaller parties, including some that may participate in a coalition led by Mr. Store, have pushed to end the search for oil and gas. The Greens, who won the polls following the release of the UN report, even campaigned to end all such activities by 2035. But on Monday, they won less than 4 percent of the vote. A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Store, 61, had long been a leading contender to lead the country, but he was defeated twice by Ms. Solberg, in 2013 and 2017. During her two terms, Ms. Solberg cut taxes and increased spending publicity. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Norway has had one of the lowest death rates in Europe. Ms Solberg will also be remembered for forming a coalition with the anti-immigrant Progress party that joined her government in 2017. She later left the coalition in January 2020 to protest the repatriation of Norwegian families who had joined the Islamic State. in Syria and Iraq. Since then, Ms. Solberg had led a minority government. Critics and climate scientists say Ms. Solberg did very little to address climate change during her time as leader. But its successor will also face significant challenges in trying to take climate change policies to the next level, as ways to support workers in the oil and gas sector. So far, Norway has been reaping the benefits of climate change mitigation policies, said Fay Farstad, a senior fellow at the Center for International Climate Research. Now that we may be getting into the hard part, more attention has been paid to the fairness of such policies and ensuring that costs are shared. In the victory speech on Monday, Mr. Store vowed to pursue a fair environmental policy and continue the fight against climate change, although it may have to compromise with other parties that may form its coalition and have differing interests over oil and taxes.

