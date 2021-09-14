Thousands of jobs at risk if travel rules in the UK do not change, airlines say | Airline industry





The travel industry has called for ministers to crack down on Covid traffic light testing rules in the UK and PCR testing as the figures reveal their devastating impact on overseas flights and peak holiday booking. Bookings for holidays abroad this summer fell by 83% in 2019, according to data from the Travel Association (ABTA), with half of travel companies not reporting increased bookings compared to last summer, despite the vaccination program . ABTA said thousands of jobs in the sector were at risk, with seven in 10 companies planning to make redundancies once the holiday was over. The Heathrow and Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which both reported major declines in summer traffic, joined the calls for a simplified two-tier system for international travel. Central London Airport was the busiest in Europe, but now ranks 10th after a 71% drop in August traffic compared to pre-pandemic levels. The number of MAG passengers at Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports fell 68% in August 2019. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said at the weekend that he wanted to cancel PCR tests for fully vaccinated arrivals as soon as possible, following reports that officials were working on plans to allow the change, potentially in time for half term vacation bookings. However, easyJet said it had not yet seen any noticeable impact of Javids’ announcement on bookings. A spokesman said the airline would continue to argue for the cancellation of all tests for vaccinated travelers visiting low-risk countries. The government will review the much-criticized traffic light system by October 1st, while the holiday scheme is expected to end at the end of this month. Subscribe to Business Today’s daily email or follow the Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Mark Tanzer, ABTA chief executive, said demand had waned during the summer travel trade: While our European neighbors traveled freely and safely, the British were subjected to costly measures that have been a hindrance to government. the damage its policies are doing to the UK travel industry and the impact they will have on the wider economic recovery. He said the awful summer season meant the holiday scheme had to be extended to travel businesses beyond September. Heathrow said the UK traffic light system was a bigger thing in Europe in terms of limiting it, giving rivals a competitive edge. Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said: “If ministers fail to take advantage of this opportunity to improve travel rules, then the UK will be far behind as trade and tourism will increasingly bypass the UK. The MAG cited government data showing that less than 30% of positive PCR test results are ever listed to identify variants. Its chief executive, Charlie Cornish, said the system was confusing for customers and puts unnecessary obstacles in their way of booking trips. The impact it has on our sector is clear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/14/thousands-of-jobs-at-risk-unless-uk-travel-rules-changed-say-airlines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos