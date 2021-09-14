The international project seeks to eliminate HIV in children





The University of Oregon Health & Science is part of an international collaborative effort to eliminate the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, in infected youth. (Getty Images) The University of Oregon Health & Science is part of an international collaborative effort to eliminate the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, in infected youth. The Pediatric Adolescent Virus Elimination Collaboration will receive a total of up to $ 27.6 million over five years, National Institutes of Health announcedWith the Group plans to develop and test new early intervention strategies that have been developed to ensure the forgiveness and recovery of children from HIV without relying on antiretroviral therapies currently used to treat children and adults living with HIV. The potential effectiveness of such strategies will initially be assessed using the HIV monkey form in inhuman primitive neonates at OHSU Oregon National Primate Research Center and at Emory University Yerkes National Primate Research CenterThe Collaboration will also focus on developing procedures, tools and techniques, such as imaging, that have been created specifically for infants, children and adolescents living with HIV. The group research is led by Deborah Persaud, MD, professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University, and Ann Chahroudi, MD, Ph.D., an associate professor of pediatrics at Emory University, and includes 14 institutions across the globe. Nancy L. Haigwood, Ph.D. OHSU contributions to the project will be led by Nancy Haigwood, Ph.D., director and professor at OHSU’s Oregon National Primate Research Center, along with Ann J. Hessell, Ph.D., an associate research professor at the National Primates Center in Oregon, and Jeremy Smedley, DVM, MS, a professor and head of infectious disease resources at the National Primate Research Center in Oregon. The National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also known as NIAID, started Collaborators Martin Delaney in 2010 to honor the late HIV / AIDS activist. In addition to NIAID, three other NIH institutes help fund the program: the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and the National Institute of Mental Health. More information on this and other new pediatric research on HIV funded by the National Institutes of Health is available in the announcements from NIH AND Emory Universitywith This research is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (grant 1 UM1 AI164566-01).

