



The British Columbia vaccine card program became a reality on Monday. Recent protests across the province, including several held on Monday, have had some business owners worried about a possible reaction to the program, which says people aged 12 and over must show evidence they have had a single dose vaccine to enter social discretion and recreational events. Read more: The third COVID stroke needed for people with severely weakened immunity, BC officials say After October 24, they will need to be fully vaccinated at least seven days in advance. The government says the BC Vaccine Card can be downloaded to mobile phones or printed on paper.















Some executives in the hospitality industry have expressed concerns about enforcing the new rules, with some businesses seeking to hire security guards to avoid confrontations. The story goes down the ad Then there are businesses that have pledged to challenge the vaccine card program. Read more: Some BC businesses swear to challenge the province’s vaccine passport system However, other businesses are happy with the new rules. The Rio Theater near Vancouver’s Commercial Drive will feature two documentaries about The Rolling Stones on Monday night. Marquee of the theater says: “No vaccine, no silver screen.”















Rio CEO Corinne Lea welcomes the vaccine card plan, noting that the theater has been ordered to close three times during the COVID-19 pandemic. “In my opinion, it reduces risk and increases fun and I’m fully on board with that,” she said. The story goes down the ad “For me, this is the best way forward to ensure that businesses stay open and that the arts and culture can stay open.” Ian Tostenson and BC Restaurant and Services Food Assn. said the card could release the closed request. “I got calls from people that someone said, ‘I’m going to take my whole family to dinner after [Sept.] 13th. “We have not been to a restaurant for 19 months,” he said. Monday was also the first day of the vaccine card at VIP Fitness & Lifestyle, a private gym in Vancouver that has closely followed the guidelines for COVID-19, including the vaccine card. “I hope this will increase the confidence of people who have been a little more hesitant to start working in a more public setting or even in one of these more private facilities,” said VIP Phaedra Bourassa-Wright. with files from The Canadian Press See the link » <br />

