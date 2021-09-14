Trudeau attacks protester who made sexist noise about his wife

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau met with the most angry protesters Monday, including a man who challenged him to a fight and dismissed a slander against his wife.

Trudeau pulled his mask to shout at the man who was walking back and forth, shouting profanity and waving his arms outside the Global News studio in Burnaby, BC, where the liberal leader had arrived to do an interview, according to records. captured by Global News.

“Isn’t there a hospital you have to worry about now?” Trudeau said sarcastically to the demonstrators.

His comment came just hours after Trudeau announced a plan to make it a crime for demonstrators to block access to hospitals and intimidate healthcare workers.

The verbal exchange was also on the same day when a series of protests took place outside hospitals and medical centers, including in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Charlottetown, Montreal, Halifax, Winnipeg and Ottawa. The crowds varied in size from over a dozen to more than 100 people.

The demonstrations were organized by two Ontario nurses who promoted conspiracy theories about COVID-19. Organizers too attended rallies in the US for those who think the pandemic is a “hoax.”

LOOK |Trudeau addresses the devil: ‘Is there no hospital to worry about?’

Trudeau addresses the devil: ‘Is there no hospital to worry about?’ Liberal leader Justin Trudeau could be heard responding to a man shouting insults as the liberal leader arrived for a media interview in Vancouver on Monday. 0:34

The protester was shouting profanities at Trudeau, who was supposed to sit down for an interview outside Global News, but after discussions with the RCMP they moved inside. Sophie Grgoire Trudeau was not present when the protester made the offensive remark.

Trudeau’s responses to anti-vaccination protesters during the pandemic have ranged from negligent to sympathetic. During repeated attempts to disrupt his campaign events, Trudeau has responded to his speeches by making a joke or telling them to get vaccinated.

At a campaign stop in Quebec early Monday, Trudeau thanked a supporter of the People’s Party of Canada who helped him make his stand. As asked by a reporter if he was concerned that the rhetoric of PPC leader Maxime Bernier was inciting violence, the demonstrator began to cheer.

“Thank you, sir, for expressing my opinion,” Trudeau said.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau responded to a protester who shouted an insulting insult to his wife, saying “Is there no hospital you should worry about now? (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

‘Meet Anger With Compassion’

When the protests began to disrupt the first days of his campaign, the liberal leader said he would “meet anger with compassion.”

After a halt to the August campaign in Bolton, Ont., Was canceled due to security concerns, Trudeau said, “I know we need to work even harder to be there for each other, to support each other. -the other. “

Trudeau thanked his supporters for continuing to tolerate the protesters and said he would start ignoring them as a tactic.

“I will not respond to anger with anger, [I will] just ignore them, “Trudeau said on September 6th.

“Even at the risk of knowing that people thought I might be rocking against those antivaccines I was basically ignoring because I would not respond to anger with anger, just ignore them.”

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau shakes off the campaign bus after speaking to the media near Brampton, Ont., About a canceled campaign event in Bolton, Ont., On Aug. 27. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

Trudeau imposed targeted criminal sentences on demonstrators outside hospitals

Trudeau has used the vaccine issue to try to create a divide between his party and the Conservatives. Today he sharpened his line of attack against Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole over the issue by accusing her of being subject to the anti-vaccine elements of his group.

Earlier Monday, Trudeau, Grgoire Trudeau and their son Hadrien met with a small group of healthcare workers in Vancouver. Trudeau publicly denounced protesters who verbally harassed workers like them on their way to work.

“It’s not okay, every day, to know that a nurse who goes on a late shift, passing a parking lot, might be afraid that someone might be there to spit on her or yell at her,” Trudeau said. in his notice. “This is not okay.”

Trudeau announced that if re-elected he would make it a criminal offense for people to block access to healthcare buildings including vaccination and testing clinics along with abortion clinics. Also, he said, it would make it illegal to intimidate or threaten any healthcare professional performing professional duties.

Trudeau was asked if this law was necessary, as it is already against the law to say threats or attack someone. Trudeau said there is specific protection in the Criminal Code for journalists and those in the justice system, and he wants the same for healthcare workers.

“It’s unfortunate that we got there, but we think these people deserve our highest level of protection because they have done a lot for all of us over these last 18 months,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau is making a series of stops in BC on Monday as his campaign approaches for the last week.