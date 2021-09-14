Top US spy says Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq pose greater terrorist threat than Afghanistan





Terrorist threats coming from Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Iraq – in particular ISIS – pose a greater risk than those that may arise from Afghanistan, National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said at the annual National Intelligence and Security Summit.

“As for the homeland, the threat now from terrorist groups, we do not prioritize Afghanistan at the top of the list,” she said, speaking in a video conference. “What we are seeing is Yemen, Somalia, Syria and Iraq for ISIS. There we see the biggest threat.”

Officials have said publicly that the branch of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, ISIS-K, poses a potential threat to the United States. The group staged a suicide bombing on August 26, amid the US evacuation from Kabul, which killed 13 members of the US service and dozens of Afghans.

Haines said a key focus for the intelligence community right now is monitoring “any possible re-establishment of terrorist organizations” in Afghanistan. ISIS still operates in Syria and Iraq, although the group has been extinguished by the US military presence in both countries. In Yemen, an al Qaeda affiliate based there has attempted attacks on the United States. And in Somalia, the United States has regularly carried out counterterrorism attacks against Al-Shabaab, which in early 2020 launched an attack on a U.S. facility in Kenya that killed a U.S. soldier and two U.S. contractors. But 20 years after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Haines also argued that the threat to the American homeland by international terrorist groups has been “greatly reduced over time,” crediting “great efforts” by the entire US government to degrade the ability of groups like Al Qaeda and ISIS to carry out attacks within the United States. CNN has previously reported that it has become infinitely more difficult for the American intelligence community and military to gather the information needed to carry out counterterrorism attacks against ISIS and other targets inside Afghanistan without US troops on the ground. The Biden administration and military commanders have insisted that they have the military capabilities “on the horizon” – the ability to conduct surveillance and carry out counterterrorism attacks – that they need to detect and prevent terrorist planning in Afghanistan. But former officials, lawmakers and others have raised doubts about the administration’s plan, saying they have seen little detail to support it. Haines said Monday that the intelligence community is developing “indicators so that we can understand what things we would probably see in the event of a reconstruction” of terrorist groups in Afghanistan. This means ensuring that “we have enough collection to monitor against those indicators, so that we can give a warning to the policy community, to the operators, so that they are able to take action in case that we see it, “she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/13/politics/dni-avril-haines-terrorist-threat-somalia-yemen-syria-iraq/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos