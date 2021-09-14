Biden to host Australian, Indian, Japanese leaders at White House next week





US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, pictured, attend a virtual meeting with the leaders of the Asia-Pacific nations at the White House in Washington, DC, March 12, 2021. REUTERS / Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden will host a first personal summit of Quad leaders – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – who have sought to step up cooperation to oppose assertiveness in China’s rise. The summit will be held at the White House in Washington on September 24, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. The US visits by the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan – Scott Morrison, Narendra Modi and Yoshihide Suga – will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which Biden will address on September 21. Read more A virtual meeting of Quad leaders was held in Mars and they pledged to work closely on COVID-19 vaccines and climate and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of challenges from Beijing. Read more “The reception of Quad leaders demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet 21st century challenges,” Psaki said. Biden Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said in July the long-planned personal meeting should bring “crucial” commitments to diplomacy and vaccine infrastructure. read more L2N2ND2WV Biden, who is pushing high infrastructure spending at home, said in March that he had suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that democracies should have an infrastructure plan to rival China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative, which includes projects from East Asia to Europe. Read more Psaki said Quad Leaders would “focus on deepening our ties and advancing practical co-operation in areas such as combating COVID-19, tackling the climate crisis, partnering in emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting an Indo-Pacific free and open. “ A senior US official said the infrastructure would be among a range of topics discussed at the personal summit. The Quad meeting will come after Biden’s image has taken a hit on the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan. U.S. officials have said the end of America’s longest-running war will allow the administration to divert resources and attention to addressing China-related issues. Read more Senator Bill Hagerty, a Republican and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, welcomed the plan to host Quad leaders. “The debacle of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has made the Indian Quarter more dangerous and raises legitimate questions for Japan and Australia as well, so it ‘s good that we’ll expect Quad partners soon,” he said on Twitter. “We need to repair and renew our alliances, and that is the key.” The vaccine initiative from the first summit stalled after India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, was hit by a catastrophic wave of infections and halted vaccine exports. At the March summit, the four leaders agreed that Indian drug maker Biological E Ltd would produce at least one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2022, mainly for Southeast Asian and Pacific countries. Japan’s Kyodo News reported last week that Suga will visit Washington this month for the Quad meeting, even though his term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party – and by default as Japan’s prime minister – ends on September 30. Read more Suga became the first leader to hold a face-to-face meeting at the White House with Biden in April, highlighting Japan’s central role in U.S. efforts to confront China. Read more Reporting by David Brunnstrom; edited by Grant McCool Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

