Senate Majority Leader Who Is Also A Pulmonologist: “The Vaccine Works”

Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, who is also a pulmonologist, used his professional experience in treating patients today to urge West Virginia people to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I’m telling you that vaccines work. They keep people safe. They are keeping people out of the hospital,” said Takubo, R-Kanawha.

A pulmonologist specializes in the respiratory system. Covid-19 can cause lung complications such as pneumonia. Severe cases may require extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines, which pump blood out of the body for oxygenation so that the damaged heart and lungs can rest.

Takubo begged people to seek the advice of trusted medical professionals.

“Be careful what you read on social media, what you read online. Listen to your local providers. “They see it first hand,” he said.

“What I see is that the vaccine works. Eighty-eight to 95 percent of admitted patients are unvaccinated. “

Takubo appeared at a pandemic conference today with Governor Jim Justice as the state’s covid numbers continue to deteriorate.

Reported West Virginia 27,607 active cases of Covid-19 today.

The state surpassed the record number of hospital admissions by 852. The previous high number was 818 last January.

Of those currently in hospital, the state says 83.6 percent – or 712 – are unvaccinated.

The state also continues to surpass its previous high number of cases requiring hospitalization, now at 267. The top high figure was 219 in January.

And West Virginia continues to blow on its previous high number for patients seeking ventilators. That number is now 162. The highest, months ago, was 104.

“People who are dying mostly, people mostly in a fan, are unvaccinated individuals,” Takubo said.

Takubo admitted that some people may be worried about the side effects of the vaccine, but he said he is not experiencing it in the hospital.

“Tell me a hospital that has been invaded by vaccine injuries. I still have to care for a person with a vaccine injury,” he said.

And although some people dismiss covid as a disease with a high survival rate, Takubo noted the ongoing health issues that are possible even for those who recover.

“Even though you may survive covid, I worry 2, 3, 5 years what will be the effect of that covid infection?” he said.

Dr Clay Marsh, West Virginia coronavirus response adviser, agreed that people should be careful as the highly infectious delta variant grows.

“We have seen explosive growth of the delta variant of Covid-19,” he said.

Marsh added, “If you are infected with covid and are at an age of risk, then you should talk to your doctor about getting an antibody infusion.”

Governor Justice again demanded vaccination throughout the regular conference.

And he again said he is against ordering precautions such as vaccinations or face masks. Instead, the governor said he favors trying to persuade people.

Of the population eligible for the West Virginia Vaccine, 59.7 percent are considered fully vaccinated.

State figure show West Virginia’s seven-day average of vaccinations generally declining recently.

The seven-day average was 1,747 on August 31st.

Went to 1.645 September 3rd.

It was 1.407 September 6th.

Then 1,338 September 8th.

And 1,297 last Friday.

And 1,246 on Sunday.

“Why in the world can we not listen alone and on a voluntary basis – why can’t we go get vaccinated? Why in the world can we not do this on a voluntary basis?” , while giving rewards to the vaccinated another day.

“No one has a gun in anyone’s head. Nobody says we have to do this. But really and really why can’t we do it on a voluntary basis. Then we can stop all the rhetoric. We can stop all the rhetoric of saying ‘for God, I am not doing it. This is my freedom. ‘We should not have that rhetoric if we are to listen only to good common sense. We will make our own decisions. We will not need any mandate. But what we hope and pray for is that we will get such a high percentage of people who have grown up and been vaccinated that we can stop this. We can stop this formidable killer. “