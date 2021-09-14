International
Senate Majority Leader Who Is Also A Pulmonologist: “The Vaccine Works”
Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, who is also a pulmonologist, used his professional experience in treating patients today to urge West Virginia people to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
“I’m telling you that vaccines work. They keep people safe. They are keeping people out of the hospital,” said Takubo, R-Kanawha.
A pulmonologist specializes in the respiratory system. Covid-19 can cause lung complications such as pneumonia. Severe cases may require extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines, which pump blood out of the body for oxygenation so that the damaged heart and lungs can rest.
Takubo begged people to seek the advice of trusted medical professionals.
“Be careful what you read on social media, what you read online. Listen to your local providers. “They see it first hand,” he said.
“What I see is that the vaccine works. Eighty-eight to 95 percent of admitted patients are unvaccinated. “
Takubo appeared at a pandemic conference today with Governor Jim Justice as the state’s covid numbers continue to deteriorate.
Reported West Virginia 27,607 active cases of Covid-19 today.
The state surpassed the record number of hospital admissions by 852. The previous high number was 818 last January.
Of those currently in hospital, the state says 83.6 percent – or 712 – are unvaccinated.
The state also continues to surpass its previous high number of cases requiring hospitalization, now at 267. The top high figure was 219 in January.
And West Virginia continues to blow on its previous high number for patients seeking ventilators. That number is now 162. The highest, months ago, was 104.
“People who are dying mostly, people mostly in a fan, are unvaccinated individuals,” Takubo said.
Takubo admitted that some people may be worried about the side effects of the vaccine, but he said he is not experiencing it in the hospital.
“Tell me a hospital that has been invaded by vaccine injuries. I still have to care for a person with a vaccine injury,” he said.
And although some people dismiss covid as a disease with a high survival rate, Takubo noted the ongoing health issues that are possible even for those who recover.
“Even though you may survive covid, I worry 2, 3, 5 years what will be the effect of that covid infection?” he said.
Dr Clay Marsh, West Virginia coronavirus response adviser, agreed that people should be careful as the highly infectious delta variant grows.
“We have seen explosive growth of the delta variant of Covid-19,” he said.
Marsh added, “If you are infected with covid and are at an age of risk, then you should talk to your doctor about getting an antibody infusion.”
Governor Justice again demanded vaccination throughout the regular conference.
And he again said he is against ordering precautions such as vaccinations or face masks. Instead, the governor said he favors trying to persuade people.
Of the population eligible for the West Virginia Vaccine, 59.7 percent are considered fully vaccinated.
State figure show West Virginia’s seven-day average of vaccinations generally declining recently.
The seven-day average was 1,747 on August 31st.
Went to 1.645 September 3rd.
It was 1.407 September 6th.
Then 1,338 September 8th.
And 1,297 last Friday.
And 1,246 on Sunday.
“Why in the world can we not listen alone and on a voluntary basis – why can’t we go get vaccinated? Why in the world can we not do this on a voluntary basis?” , while giving rewards to the vaccinated another day.
“No one has a gun in anyone’s head. Nobody says we have to do this. But really and really why can’t we do it on a voluntary basis. Then we can stop all the rhetoric. We can stop all the rhetoric of saying ‘for God, I am not doing it. This is my freedom. ‘We should not have that rhetoric if we are to listen only to good common sense. We will make our own decisions. We will not need any mandate. But what we hope and pray for is that we will get such a high percentage of people who have grown up and been vaccinated that we can stop this. We can stop this formidable killer. “
Sources
2/ https://wvmetronews.com/2021/09/13/senate-majority-leader-who-is-also-a-pulmonologist-the-vaccine-does-work/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]