China uses anti-fraud app to gain access to overseas financial news sites

Subscribe to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Chinese business and finance news.

Chinese police are using a new anti-fraud app installed on more than 200 million mobile phones to identify and question people who have viewed financial news sites overseas, according to individuals summoned by authorities.

The app was launched in March by the public security ministry’s National Anti-Fraud Center and blocks suspicious calls and reports malware. Police said it was necessary to combat a rise in fraud, often carried out by overseas operations managed by Chinese and Taiwanese nationals.

The ministry recommended that the application be dismissed, but many local government agencies made it mandatory for their employees and the individuals they work with, such as students and tenants.

A Shanghai-based user told the Financial Times he had been contacted by police after entering a US financial news service. He was also asked if he had contacts abroad and regularly visited websites abroad.

The user, who asked not to be identified, said police seemed really concerned about foreign scams. “But the questions they raised if I had contacted foreigners made me feel like they did not want me to access foreign websites,” he added. “I deleted the app after the meeting.”

Recommended

A second user in eastern Shandong province said police called him four days in a row after the app revealed he had visited overseas information providers, called “very dangerous”, including Bloomberg.

“They said they would remove the ‘dangerous’ label on Bloomberg, but nothing happened,” the user said. “Authorities also do not disclose how they determine if an overseas website is linked to fraud.”

The app has also generated thousands of complaints about online privacy from people who said they had to download it to rent apartments or enroll their children in schools.

A dozen individuals told FT they were uncomfortable giving the app 29 permissions, including direct monitoring of call logs, text messages and conversations, in order to install it on their phones.

“I will not give the authorities access to any aspect of my life to avoid fraud,” said a Shanghai-based marketing manager who ignored the numerous requests to install the app.

Parents from across the country said they had to download the application before being allowed to enroll their children in school. In Shenzhen, some tenants have been asked to install it before signing the lease.

Recommended

“I have never seen such abuse of government power to promote an unpopular application,” said an office worker in eastern Anhui province who had to download the application before he could apply for an ID card.

“This is a surveillance app that keeps track of everything on your phone,” added an office worker who deleted the app hours after local authorities told him to install it. “I do not need him, no matter how good his intentions are.”

According to official figures, China arrested 361,000 people for wire or online fraud last year, compared to 73,000 arrests in 2018. In April, Li Bei, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, called such fraud “criminal activity on the rise.” fastest country “Me

The app offers dozens of courses on fraud prevention. “It has played an important role in fighting fraud,” Jiang Guoli, a senior public security official, told a news conference in June. Jiang added that the app had released 23 million alert messages within the first three months of its launch.

The Ministry of Public Safety and the National Anti-Fraud Center did not respond to a request for comment.

Karman Lucero, a member at Yale Law School, said the application could be misused by the government. “It can certainly be used to develop valuable intelligence about who you are and what you do even without listening to your phone calls or reading the exact content of your text messages,” he said.

Additional reporting by Nian Liu

<>