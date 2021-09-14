Boxed appears to be licensing e-commerce technology internationally





In line with a pending public offering, the online wholesaler retailer has licensed its e-commerce platform to Aeon Co BHD, a massive retailer and grocery store operator and mall developer in Malaysia. Aeon is using Boxeds’s online retailer technology to power myAeon2go, a newly launched online food service that offers in-store pickup and on-demand delivery in more than 40 countries. The solution includes an e-commerce store website and mobile application and inventory selection software. Boxeds technology will also be deployed to Aeon Mall tenants to run their e-commerce operations. Connected: Boxed.com provides new loan financing We are excited about the opportunity to implement our software technology and services and partner with a company like Aeon, one of the largest and most sophisticated vendors in the world, Boxed co-founder and CEO Chieh Huang said in a statement. Launching our partnership within six months and on budget with Aeon demonstrates the speed and efficiency with which we can deploy our proprietary systems, even in larger applications. In mid-June, New York-based Boxed revealed plans to become a public company through a merger with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Boxed Inc., the proposed name of the merged company, is expected to be led by Huang as CEO and Chairman and CEO of Seven Oaks Gary Matthews as chairman. Connected: Boxed online retailer to hit the market As part of its push to go public, Boxed aims to make money from its e-commerce platform overnight through a software offering service (SaaS). In January, e-tailer entered into a multi-year SaaS partnership with Aeon Group, Japan’s largest food retailer and one of Asia’s largest conglomerates. German grocery store at a discount Lidl has also piloted Boxeds technology in a home delivery service test in the US We are aggressively pursuing additional expansion in international markets and expect to make announcements before the end of the year, Huang added in the announcement of Boxeds’ placement with Aeon Co. BHD. Boxeds retail service, which sells large consumption of pantries to businesses and consumers, is enabled by its custom showcase, market, analytics, fulfillment, advertising and robotic technology. The company describes itself as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. A subsidiary of Aeon Group, Aeon Co. BHD is a leading retailer of goods and grocery stores in Malaysia, with 28 Aeon malls, 34 Aeon outlets and nine MaxValu Prime supermarkets nationwide. We are very pleased with our new Boxed platform, myAeon2go, which is transforming our e-commerce operations for the better, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Shafie Shamsuddin, Managing Director and CEO at Kuala Lumpur, based in Malaysia. Aeon Co. BHD. MyAeon2go has the potential to allow us to increase efficiency and pilot innovative ways to achieve a profitable, scalable and sustainable online business while providing the perfect omnichannel experience for our customers. Moreover, we are excited that the Boxed solution will be the engine of our new market platform for tenants of our 28 shopping malls across Malaysia, which is expected to launch by the end of this year. New York-based Seven Oaks said Boxed plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after closing their merger transaction, which is expected in the fourth quarter. The common stock of the combined companies and guarantees are scheduled to be listed on the NYSE under the BOXD and BOXD WS notation symbols, respectively.

